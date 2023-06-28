Bello-Koko, Allen Onyema set for leadership recognition

Mohammed Bello-Koko, managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Allen Onyema, chairman of Air Peace Ltd, and Arthur Eze of Atlas/Oranto Oil Ltd have been nominated for leadership awards put together by Frontline Media Int’l.

The event, slated for Saturday, July 1, 2023, will offer an opportunity for an anniversary lecture that will enable industry stakeholders to discuss ‘Creating Opportunities for Foreign Direct Investment in Nigeria as a Veritable Instrument for Job Creation

According to Godwin Obi, managing director of Frontline Media Int’l, Bello-Koko will be honoured with the ‘Best Public Servant of the Decade Award’ for transforming the Nigerian port industry within a short time while Onyema will take the ‘Most Patriotic Personality of the Decade’ (2012 -2022).

“Nigeria’s dependence on oil had made the government lose sight of the opportunities in shipping, solid minerals development, agriculture, and aviation. A team of World Bank experts will join Nigerians who are professionals in the relevant sectors in identifying the growth-inhibiting factors with a view to optimise the potentials,” he said.

Pointing out that the aim was to make Nigeria the investment hub in Africa; he said that the event will be chaired by Boniface Aniebonam, founder of the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

He said that Sylva Okolie-Abor, immediate past Ag. Accountant General of the Federation and ABC Orjiako, former chairman of Seplat Energy Plc, will take the Most Outstanding Indigenous Entrepreneur in the oil and gas sector.

Other awardees include Arthur Eze of Atlas/Oranto Oil Ltd, Ifeanyi Ubah, Leo Okafor, and Emeka Okonkwo.

The Chief Executives of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), and the Director General of the Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON) will be given special honours for their unprecedented performances in their agencies.

The event will also feature the intellectual input of Olisa Agbakoba, a maritime/developmental lawyer and former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), who is expected to take the lead paper.

Representatives of the Maritime Workers Union, freight forwarders, and Customs Agents are expected to grace the occasion.