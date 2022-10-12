African Maritime Art Exhibition debuts in Lagos

The African Maritime Art Exhibition (AMAE), curated by Hazi’s Art, an arm of Maritime TV Africa to tell Africa’s maritime story using images and artistic impressions, painting, drawing, digitised photography, textile print, sculpture and more, is expected to hold in Lagos on Saturday, October 29th, 2022.

Ezinne Azunna, the lead curator, said the exhibition will showcase portraiture of the sea and human interface, and will be open to the public.

“From ports and jetties to ships and the sea, rivers and estuaries, coastal communities, beach scenes, seafaring, marine life and science, seascapes and all art that tell the story of various eras in Africa as a maritime continent,” Azunna said.

She said it will also showcase policy drives by organisations, campaigns, and causes on sea piracy, marine plastics, marine environment, search and rescue, oil spillage, climate change, women in maritime, marine investigations, and the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS), 1974.

She said the exhibition will also highlight the critical place of the maritime industry in national existence and economic advancement.

Although, maritime art is still very vague in Africa, she said, AMAE will showcase the enormous potential, vastness, beauty, viability, and worth of the industry.

The maiden edition of AMAE, which will undoubtedly elevate local maritime art and Africa’s collective marine space to the international scene, will hold in Lagos.

Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, minister of transportation, is expected to deliver the keynote address as a special guest of honour while Ayodeji Olukoju, professor of Maritime History, will chair the event.

Godswill Uche Nwanoruo, the commissioner of transportation, Abia State will also grace the occasion which will draw participation from key stakeholders.