Otti charges steel firm to be labour-friendly to attract govt’s support

By Udoka Agwu

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has charged Inner Galaxy Steel Company Limited, operating at Ukwa West Local Government Area of the state, to continue to be labour-friendly as a way of attracting government’s support.

Otti gave the charge when Lin Shainboa, the managing director of the Steel manufacturing firm visited him at the Government House, Umuahia.

Otti disclosed to him that the policies of his government were geared towards supporting and attracting businesses in the state.

He said that the state was investment-friendly and pro-business, maintaining that it was his desire to see businesses to grow.

“It is our policy to support industry. Some of the things we are doing are geared towards supporting existing industries and attracting new ones.

“I encourage you to continue to do business in Abia State because we are investment-friendly. We have just set up the Abia Industrial Innovation Park (AIIP) in Owaza. If there are some collaborations, since you are already in Ukwa West, we will tell the Managing Director of the AIIP to engage with you,” Otti said.

The Abia governor noted that it was only when investments grew that they could employ the teeming unemployed Abia youths.

He charged the company on fair labour practices as a way of attracting government’s support while allaying their fears of clamping down on them based on past allegations of not providing conducive working environment for their workers.

He also encouraged the company to collaborate with the Abia Industrial Innovation Park (AIIP) in Owaza, Ukwa West LGA to take advantage of the opportunities provided in the area .

Shanboa, earlier in his speech explained that their company located at Ukwa West LGA was a conglomerate of four companies that were into iron production, trailer parts assembly, battery production for auto mobiles and recycling of used bottles.

He said their visit was to intimate the Governor about their activities and to see how to partner with the state government in various ways. He stated that the company was facing labour shortages and encouraged interested Abia youths to come forward and work with them.