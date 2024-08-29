‘The economic climate is tough, but it’s also ripe with opportunities’

Segun Ibitoye, CEO of Hubeatz, in this interview with JOHN SALAU, spoke about what inspired the firm’s pioneering online grocery marketplace in Nigeria with an underlining target of bringing the market home to Nigerians. Excerpts:

Hubeatz is one of the first online marketplaces for groceries in Nigeria. Can you tell us what inspired the creation of Hubeatz?

My partner Adedamola Adetiba and I nursed this idea after observing the daily struggles many Nigerians face in accessing quality groceries at affordable prices. Living in the UK, we saw how convenient online grocery shopping was and realised that this was something that could significantly improve the lives of people back home. The economic situation in Nigeria has made it challenging for many to make ends meet, and we wanted to create a platform that could bring the market directly to people’s homes, offering them quality products at the best prices.

How does Hubeatz manage to source quality products at such affordable prices?

We have established relationships with some of the best vendors and suppliers in the country. Our goal is to cut out the middlemen, which often inflate prices. By working directly with these vendors, we can ensure that we get the best prices and pass those savings on to our customers. Additionally, our platform uses technology to streamline operations and reduce overhead costs, which also helps keep prices down.

What challenges have you faced in bringing this service to the Nigerian market, and how have you overcome them?

There have been several challenges, from logistics to gaining the trust of our customers. The infrastructure for e-commerce in Nigeria is still developing, and ensuring timely deliveries has been a significant hurdle. To overcome this, we’ve invested in reliable logistics by having our personal dispatch riders. Gaining customer trust is another challenge; Nigerians are naturally cautious, especially when it comes to online transactions. We addressed this by offering pay-on-delivery options and implementing rigorous quality checks to ensure that our customers always receive what they order.

As a delivery manager in the UK, how do you balance your role there with running Hubeatz?

It’s definitely a balancing act. My experience as a delivery manager has been crucial in managing Hubeatz. I’ve learned to delegate effectively and build a strong team that can handle the day-to-day operations. We utilize agile methodologies to ensure that our team stays productive and adaptable. Agile allows us to break down projects into manageable tasks and prioritize them effectively. This way, we can quickly respond to any challenges that arise and keep everything running smoothly. It’s all about time management, continuous communication, and ensuring that everyone is aligned with our goals.

What are some key differences you’ve noticed between the UK and Nigerian markets, particularly in terms of market volume and potential for economic growth?

The UK market is highly developed with a large volume and a mature infrastructure for e-commerce. Consumers there are accustomed to the convenience of online shopping, and the competition is fierce. In Nigeria, the market is still emerging, which presents both challenges and opportunities. The volume is lower, but the potential for growth is enormous. By leveraging technology and addressing logistical challenges, Nigeria can significantly grow its e-commerce sector. This growth can contribute to the GDP by creating jobs, supporting local vendors, and stimulating economic activity. There’s a huge opportunity for Nigeria to leapfrog traditional retail models and adopt innovative solutions that can drive economic development.

What are some of the major milestones and achievements you’ve celebrated since launching?

It’s been an incredible journey so far. One of our major milestones was reaching our first 1,000 customers in just a few months after launch. This was a significant achievement and validated our business model. We’ve also expanded our delivery network to cover more regions across Nigeria, ensuring that more people can access our services. Another proud moment was securing partnerships with top vendors, which has allowed us to offer a wide variety of quality products at unbeatable prices. We’re constantly innovating and have recently introduced a subscription service for regular deliveries, which has been very well received by our customers.

Read also: Fitch Ratings sees mpox worsening economic, fiscal woes

What unique features does Hubeatz offer that set it apart from other grocery options in Nigeria?

One of our unique features is the convenience we offer. Customers can shop from the comfort of their homes and have their groceries delivered to their doorstep. We also offer a wide variety of products, including fresh produce, pantry staples, and specialty items that are often hard to find. Our commitment to affordability is another key differentiator; we constantly negotiate with vendors to ensure we offer the best prices. Additionally, our platform is user-friendly, making it easy for anyone to navigate and place orders.

How has the feedback from your customers been so far, and what improvements are you planning based on their feedback?

The feedback has been largely positive, but we also take note of any constructive criticism. Customers appreciate the convenience and affordability we offer, but we’ve also received feedback about delivery times and product availability. Based on this feedback, we’re working on expanding our logistics network to ensure faster deliveries. We’re also continuously updating our inventory to ensure that we always have a wide variety of products available. Customer feedback is invaluable to us, and we use it to constantly improve our services.

What impact do you hope Hubeatz will have on the Nigerian economy and the daily lives of Nigerians?

I hope that Hubeatz can play a part in alleviating some of the economic pressures on Nigerians. By making quality groceries more accessible and affordable, we aim to improve the quality of life for many. Additionally, by supporting local vendors and suppliers, we’re helping to stimulate the local economy. I believe that when people have easier access to the essentials, they can focus on other important areas of their lives, like education and personal development.

Looking ahead, what are your plans for the future of Hubeatz?

We have big plans for the future. We’re looking to expand our services to more regions across Nigeria and eventually into other African countries. We also plan to introduce more features on our platform, such as subscription services for regular deliveries and more personalized shopping experiences using AI. Our goal is to keep innovating and finding new ways to serve our customers better.

Finally, what advice would you give to young Nigerian entrepreneurs who are looking to start their own business in the current economic climate?

My advice would be to stay resilient and focused. The economic climate is tough, but it’s also ripe with opportunities. Identify a real problem that people are facing and find a way to solve it. Be ready to adapt and pivot as needed, and don’t be afraid to take calculated risks. Building a strong network and finding mentors who can guide you is also crucial. Most importantly, always keep your customers at the heart of everything you do.