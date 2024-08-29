‘Preventive care research will create a robust, innovative healthcare system that better serves the population’

Oluwatosin Oyeniran is a scholar and researcher in the Integrative Physiology Laboratory at Michigan Technological University, USA. He recently presented a seminar on the cardiovascular benefits of Hibiscus Sabdariffa (Zobo) where he highlights his past research focused on understanding the blood pressure lowering effects of Hibiscus sabdariffa, including its impact on overall cardiovascular health. In this interview with JOHN SALAU, Oyeniran discusses the potential benefits of Hibiscus sabdariffa, and disclosed that his current research in the USA focuses on investigating the acute and chronic effects of Hibiscus sabdariffa on autonomic neural control during simulated hemorrhage. Excerpts:

Few years after COVID-19, the world is battling with Mpox; as a researcher, what are the implications of this?

The resurgence of Mpox in the post-COVID-19 era underscores the critical need for strengthened public health systems, effective vaccine development and distribution, and ongoing public education on zoonotic diseases. It emphasizes the importance of global collaboration in managing infectious disease threats and highlights the necessity for continued research into viral evolution and transmission. The situation also brings to light the broader socioeconomic and political implications of infectious disease outbreaks, reminding us that vigilance and adaptability are essential in the face of re-emerging global health challenges.

Nigeria handled Ebola very well when it broke; what are your views on Nigeria’s preparedness to handle Mpox should it break within our shores?

Nigeria’s successful handling of the Ebola outbreak in 2014 provides a strong foundation for managing a potential Mpox outbreak, thanks to the effective coordination, leadership, and public awareness strategies previously demonstrated. However, Mpox presents different challenges, particularly in terms of transmission and the need for vaccine availability. While Nigeria can build on its past experiences, addressing Mpox would require a tailored approach and adapting strategies from both the Ebola and COVID-19 responses, with a focus on strengthening healthcare infrastructure, ensuring rapid response, effective communication, and maintaining public trust.

As a researcher in the USA, what suggestions can you give to the government and the NMA to deepen research and strengthen the country’s health sector?

To deepen research and strengthen Nigeria’ health sector, the Nigerian government and the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) should focus on investing in research infrastructure, increasing funding, and fostering collaborations with international institutions. Enhancing data collection and utilisation, improving healthcare workforce training, and engaging communities in research are also crucial steps. Additionally, implementing supportive policy reforms and emphasising public health and preventive care research will create a robust and innovative healthcare system that better serves the population.

You recently presented a seminar on Zobo, which is a popular drink in Nigeria; however, not many people understand its effects on blood pressure and heart rate. Can you highlight the active compounds in hibiscus that contribute to its health benefits?

Hibiscus sabdariffa is rich in several bioactive compounds, including anthocyanins, flavonoids, and phenolic acids, which have been shown to have antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and hypotensive properties. The anthocyanins are believed to be responsible for the characteristic deep red color of hibiscus tea and play a significant role in its ability to lower blood pressure.

How does Zobo help in lowering blood pressure?

The primary mechanism through which Hibiscus sabdariffa lowers blood pressure is its ability to act as a natural ACE (angiotensin-converting enzyme) inhibitor. ACE inhibitors work by preventing the conversion of angiotensin I to angiotensin II, a hormone that constricts blood vessels and raises blood pressure. By inhibiting this enzyme, hibiscus helps relax and widen blood vessels, leading to a reduction in blood pressure. Additionally, the diuretic effect of hibiscus aids in lowering blood pressure by increasing the elimination of excess fluids and salts from the body.

Are there specific studies or clinical trials that have confirmed these effects?

Yes, several studies have confirmed the hypotensive effects of Hibiscus sabdariffa. Findings from my previous study published in the Journal of African Association of Physiological Sciences found that the acute administration of hibiscus tea significantly lowered blood pressure and pulse rate in normotensives compared to individuals who took placebo. Other findings from my earlier research work presented in the Experimental Biology 2015 Meeting in the United States of America and published in the FASEB Journal suggested that the blood pressure lowering effect of Hibiscus sabdariffa may occur via sympathetic nervous system dependent mechanisms. Other research has shown similar results, indicating that hibiscus tea may be an effective antihypertensive medication, particularly in cases of mild to moderate hypertension.

Apart from lowering blood pressure, does hibiscus have any effects on heart rate?

Yes, hibiscus may also have a mild effect on lowering heart rate. This is likely due to its ability to reduce sympathetic nervous system activity, which controls the body’s ‘fight or flight’ response. By calming this system, hibiscus can help to reduce heart rate. However, it’s important to note that while hibiscus may have a modest impact on heart rate, its primary cardiovascular benefit is in lowering blood pressure.

In your opinion, how safe is it for individuals, particularly those with existing heart conditions, to regularly consume hibiscus tea?

Generally, hibiscus tea is considered safe for most people when consumed in moderate amounts. However, for individuals with existing heart conditions or those taking blood pressure medications, it’s crucial to consult with a healthcare provider before incorporating hibiscus tea into their daily regimen. This is because the combined effect of hibiscus and blood pressure medications could lead to excessively low blood pressure or interact with other medications.

What would you recommend as the optimal way to consume Hibiscus sabdariffa for those looking to benefit from its cardiovascular effects?

The most common and effective way to consume Hibiscus sabdariffa is as a tea, brewed from the dried calyces of the plant. For cardiovascular benefits, it’s typically recommended to drink one to two cups daily. However, it’s important to avoid adding excessive sugar, as this could counteract the health benefits. Additionally, individuals should ensure they are consuming authentic hibiscus products, as some commercial blends might include other herbs or additives that may not have the same effects. More so, my research has helped individuals and corporate organisations in producing high quality hibiscus tea. Such companies include Alkhamees Tea, based in Yobe State, Nigeria amongst others.

Are there any potential side effects or interactions that people should be aware of when consuming hibiscus?

While hibiscus is generally safe, there are a few potential side effects. Some people may experience mild gastrointestinal discomfort, such as stomach cramps or gas. Additionally, because hibiscus has diuretic properties, it could lead to increased urination and, in rare cases, dehydration if consumed in large quantities. Pregnant women are often advised to avoid hibiscus as it can stimulate uterine contractions. As mentioned earlier, those on medication for high blood pressure or other heart conditions should be cautious and consult their doctor before regular consumption.

Finally, what are the implications of your research on public health in the United States of America, particularly in Nigeria where hypertension is a growing concern?

The implications of my past, present and future research are highly significant and impactful in the USA, especially in a country like Nigeria, where hypertension is prevalent and access to healthcare can be limited. Promoting the use of Hibiscus sabdariffa as part of a healthy lifestyle could offer an affordable, natural way to help manage blood pressure. However, it’s essential that public health messages also emphasise moderation and the importance of consulting healthcare professionals, especially for those with pre-existing conditions.