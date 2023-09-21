Why Mohbad fans are taking to street and protesting

Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, also known as Mohbad, was a young Nigerian rapper, singer, and songwriter.

Mohbad passed away on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at the age of just 27, prompting fury on social media with the hashtag #Justice4Mohbad as well as in the streets, where his supporters are calling for an investigation into circumstances surrounding his death.

Cause of Death

Because there are numerous stories of the events leading up to his death, the exact cause of death is still uncertain. Several blogs reported that Mohbad had an ear infection which made him visit a hospital.

He reportedly passed away in Ikorodu, Lagos, after receiving an injection from an auxiliary nurse. No family member or other sources have corroborated the claim.

Assaults on Mohbad

Few hours after the news of his death from an ear infection broke, different narrations sprang up on social media. Videos of Mohbad being assaulted by one Sam Larry, believed to be a close associate of Marlian Records’ boss, Naira Marley surfaced online.

In one of videos, Mohbad mentioned that if he dies, the public should hold Naira Marley and the Marlian record responsible.

Videos of the aftermath of assault on him and his close associates resurfaced and it prompted fans and sympathisers to demand a full scale investigation into his death.

In one of the videos, the deceased was seen in a wheelchair with Zlatan Ibile, during what was said to be a music video shoot. Mohbad was seen being harassed by Sammy Larry. The public began to demand answers as to why Sammy Larry has been bullying Mohbad. According to the artist’s close friends, it was not the first time.

It was reported that Naira Marley, Zinolesky and Sam Larry moved out of the country immediately after Mohbad’s death, drawing suspicion of foul play on his death.

Mohbad laid to rest

Mohbad was buried the day after his death. Some commentators online maintained that it was unusual since the late artist wasn’t a Muslim.

Fans also latched onto the inadequate size of the musician’s casket as a source of suspicion. Photos of Mohbad in the coffin showed that his neck was bent to fit into the coffin.

This sparked anger, tears and outrage from fans online, questioning Mohbad’s dad on such an act. Some fans claimed that his dad knows about his sudden death because they don’t see the need for the rush to bury such a young and talented man.

Fans went on X to call on the police to perform a thorough investigation on Mohbad’s death and the circumstances that may have led to his untimely demise.

Police Investigation Commence

According to Punch, the Nigeria Police Force released an official statement titled ‘Mohbad’s Death: We will carry out diligent investigation – FPRO’. The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said that the police were committed to a comprehensive investigation into the matter, adding that the Lagos State Commissioner of Police had been tasked to unravel the circumstances surrounding his death. The Lagos State Police Command, however, further made an appeal to the public to help the police with useful information.

Justice for Mohbad Protest

Youths protested peacefully on Tuesday in Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State, calling for justice for the late Nigerian artist Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad.

Hundreds of young people wearing black T-shirts gathered at the skate ground, a public area in Abeokuta’s well-known Panseke market, carrying signs that read “Justice for Mohbad, Justice for Mohbad.”

The gathering got underway in the state capital’s well-known Panseke market district. It passed through the state capital’s Onikolobo, Oke-Ilwo, Omida, and Isale Igbehin, among other places.

Youths in Delta State also came out in large numbers on Tuesday, screaming “say no to marlian music.”

Some days ago, several youths took to the streets in Lagos State’s Ikorodu neighbourhood to demonstrate against Mohbad’s passing. The protesters carried posters that said things like, “We no go gree, justice for Mohbad.”

Another group joined the protest in the Lekki-Epe neighbourhood of Igbo Efon. This is in advance of the Thursday, September 21, candlelight parade that is planned for Muri Okunola Park. The Lekki toll gate is where the procession is supposed to begin.

The demonstration is in support of requests that the Nigerian Police and other security organisations find his killers.

