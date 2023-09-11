The Big Break Moment unveils Frank Edoho, Denrele as hosts

The Big Break Moment, a talent search platform, has unveiled Frank Edoho and Denrele as hosts of the much anticipated second edition of its reality show along with a captivating book presentation.

The second season of the reality TV show was officially flagged off in Abuja with the theme #RepYourCampus. According to the organisers, the second edition of the reality show targets talented students from tertiary institutions, especially those skilled in singing, acting, and dancing.

Tayo Folorunsho, convener and founder, stated that the goal is to bridge the gap created between classroom education and the entertainment industry by giving students the right platform to express their skills to the world.

Read also: The Big Family Dream reality show winners express gratitude to sponsors

According to him, the platform is collaborating with undergraduates across the nation to deepen the knowledge offerings of The Big Break Moment.

“To bridge the gap a little further, this year’s edition features a new anecdote well-welcomed by the team and partners of the Big Break Moment Africa: The Big Break book,” he stated.

Read also: Dynamic Pageant Reality Show to gift winner N10m with car prize

The book ‘Big Break Moment’ authored by Orbby Agwuncha, the executive producer, was written to help talented students prepare and manage risks associated with a big break.

Agwuncha, also known as Bossladylaw, disclosed that the book will help young people resist self-stoppers such as fear, distractions, low self-esteem, and other challenges students face daily.