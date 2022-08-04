The Big Family Dream reality show winners express gratitude to sponsors

Hange family, the winning team of ‘The Big Family Dream’, a reality television show in its first season, has expressed gratitude to the sponsors for giving them the opportunity to own an apartment in Lekki Lagos.

The Season One edition of the show was sponsored by AG Mortgage Bank Plc, in collaboration with Lifemate Furniture Ltd, a frontline furniture company in Nigeria.

The thank you visit was at the instance of Jasen Wei and Kevin Xie, Lifemate’s directors of brand promotion and sales, respectfully.

Season One of the Big Family Dream reality show held in Abuja, in 2020, with sixty families that passed the audition participating, and 30 that scaled the hurdle to advance to the second stage of the show.

At a media event held recently in Lagos, the winning family of five was at Lifemate Furniture corporate office in Oregun, Lagos to say a big thank you to the sponsors for giving them a platform to win a comfortable three-bedroom flat apartment at Lekki, Lagos.

Led by Hange Abraham Terna, the breadwinner, the Hange family was grateful to AG Mortgage Bank for fostering family values in the country, even in the face of the current socio-economic challenges.

“We appreciate the AG Mortgage Bank for promoting family values in the country, despite the trending socio-economic situation in the nation”, Hange said.

According to him, through The Big Family Dream reality show, his family has also joined the club of the privileged Nigerians to own a standard apartment house in the enviable Lekki area of Lagos.

He said at first he did not believe in the reality of the show but got support from his wife who encouraged him in the competition with the hope of winning.

Although the Hange family encountered some challenges as the competition advanced towards the final stage, its confidence bolstered with hard work to win.

Osinachi, Hange’s wife, explained that her family participation in the reality show was as a result of the encouragement she gave to her husband.

“When the show started, for me, it was like a joke. But when I saw people enrolling, I told my husband it was a reality. I encouraged him to participate and he accepted. That was how we went for the audition.”

Osinachi described the Hange family as a unique one, strongly united in love. “Our family is unique, united and cooperative. We love ourselves”, she said.

She noted that their winning was a blessing to the family to have a dream house well furnished and secured as things are better experienced than heard.

The family feels that by winning the reality show, it has become a brand ambassador of AG Mortgage Bank and Lifemate Furniture, because people now see them as celebrities of a sort.

Christiana Okwuwasi, corporate communication officer, AG Mortgage Bank Plc, explained that the Big Family reality show was part of her organisation’s way of giving back to the society.

“AG Mortgage Bank is unique for offering affordable and top products to its customers. We provide affordable and comfortable homes for our customers across the country.”

She noted that the Season Two of the show would be more interesting and competitive, while explaining that to participate in the show one is required to open an account with the bank for at least one year. The bank gives 5 percent interest to its customers.

Meanwhile, Orebayo Ejiemhen, media manager of Lifemate Furniture, explained that promoting the Big Family Dream is the company’s way of giving back to society.

“We care about the Nigerian family and we are determined to make positive impacts on the first unit of the society. We intend to put smiles on the faces of many Nigerian families”, he said.

Lifemate Furniture provides outdoor, office furniture as well as kitchen, sanitary ware and decorations.