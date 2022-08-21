Dynamic Pageant Reality Show to gift winner N10m with car prize

Dynamic Pageant Reality Show has unveiled the first reality TV show in Nigeria titled, ‘Dynamic Pageant Reality Show,’ where the winner is expected to go home with N10 million and car prizes.

Thierry Nzue, the show’s executive producer, told journalists in Lagos that the show, which is for models, is aimed at changing the face of modeling in Nigeria.

According to him, the show will help to improve the quality of the upcoming Nigerian models by going beyond pageantry to give them exposure beyond the shores of Nigeria.

“Some years ago, I started a modeling company in Manchester called Dynamic City Models, which is the brainchild of this show, and I found out that there is a shortfall of African models in Europe. Not that they do not exist but their presence is quite a few in the modeling industry over there, especially in the UK,” he said.

He said it was due to the lack of a platform that encourages Africans to become models, adding that there are individuals who are interested, but there is no platform to support them.

To fill the gap, Nzue said, it was why they decided to create a reality show that would enable models to showcase their talents, strength, worth, and quality.

“There is life after the show and that is what we are interested in, not the pageantry itself. We wanted a situation where we are not going to be the ones to choose. The public will see the worth of the girls. There will be a challenge between them from the time they walk into the residence where they will be staying, until the time the winner emerges,” Nzue explained.

According to him, the show would not focus on the pageantry alone but will help to mold the girls into becoming professional models that can be showcased beyond Nigeria.

Anthony Adeola, the project manager, said the winner of the reality show will go home with N10 million and a brand new car.

While noting that the organisers have signed up contracts with Dynamic City Models in Manchester, Adeola said that Florence Ita Giwa would be the matron of the project.

He added that the winner would be selected from the viewer’s and the public vote.