Pepsi reignites consumer connection with confamgbedu reloaded’ campaign

Global soft drink brand Pepsi has strengthened its connection with consumers across the entertainment ecosystem through its ‘ConfamGbedu Reloaded’ campaign.

According to the brand, which is one of the proud sponsors at the just concluded 10th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), the POV ConfamGbedu Reloaded campaign is part of its commitment to celebrating and refreshing a youthful lifestyle.

Pepsi at the event held at EKO Hotel Convention Centre, Lagos, offered Nigerians and the global audience an electrified entertainment landscape with a fusion of nostalgia and contemporary vibes.

Segun Ogunleye, general manager, marketing of Seven-Up Bottling Company (SBC), while speaking at the event, said the AMVCA can be seen as the “African Oscars” which is a celebration of African talent and creativity, values that resonate deeply with Pepsi.

According to him, through the POV ConfamGbedu Reloaded for this platform, Pepsi aimed to connect with consumers on a deeper level, celebrating the timeless appeal of music while championing the emergence of new talents.

He noted that embracing the essence of the platform, Pepsi has consistently refreshed the live show with an electrifying lineup of artists who embodied the rich musical heritage of Africa alongside its vibrant contemporary sounds.

“Pepsi’s continues to own the hearts and minds of consumers, igniting excitement through music extending beyond the AMVCA’s stage as the brand also looks to further deepen consumer connection across the entire music ecosystem with the launch of its Music Academy Initiative,” he said.

On the platform of the CofamGbedu reloaded were performances from Shaffi Bello and SeyiSodimu, representing the past with their iconic hit “Love me Jeje,” as they set the stage for a journey through time.

Also on the night, the legendary Awilo Longomba added an authentic African feel to the mix as he brought his unmistakable Soukous and dance rhythms, while Kcee, the “Ojapiano” master injected the night with irresistible energy.

Other artists like Chike, the Afrocentric sensation, and the soulful Adekunle Gold further elevated the experience with their unique musical styles.

Curating the beats and keeping the crowd grooving was none other than DJ Spinall, the Pepsi Music DJ ambassador, who returned from Coachella to give an unforgettable night of music and memories.

The night of glitz and glamour saw many films, actors and actresses carting home several prizes with Ademola Adedoyin winning the Supa Komando sponsored Best Supporting Actor for his role in Breathe of Life while Best Series(scripted) sponsored by Pepsi was won by James Kalu Omokwe. Industry Merit awards went to Idowu Philips (Iya Rainbow) and Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD).

Nigerian celebrities in attendance echoed their excitement and appreciation for the refreshing performances at the AMVCA, highlighting Pepsi’s contribution to the vibrant music culture of Africa.

He further said that as the curtains closed on another spectacular edition of the AMVCA, Pepsi reaffirmed its commitment to refreshing moments, unforgettable experiences, uniting generations through the power of music and the brand that truly puts ‘The Beat in Afrobeat’.