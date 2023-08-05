Legacy for Traditions stages film exhibition to promote culture, tourism

The one-month film exhibition organised by the Legacy for Traditions is geared at promoting culture and traditions in Nigeria.

The event, according to the state government, would go a long way in helping the new administration revive cultural activities, and the tourism sector.

The state’s Deputy Governor, Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo made the promise at Ado Bayero Mall, during the closing ceremony of a four-week programme organised by the Legacy for Traditions tagged: ‘Cultural Film Festival Experience Journey.’

The Deputy Governor, who expressed happiness over the success recorded during the programme, said that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has indicated interest to partner with the organisation in the promotion of culture, traditions and tourist attractions within the state.

Gwarzo commended the director of the Legacy for Traditions, Nere Emiko and her team for their efforts in showcasing the culture and traditions of Kano to the world.

He said: “I congratulate you for your good works. We thank you for your interest in our culture. We thank you for identifying with the people of Kano.

“We thank you for bringing us together. For the four weeks you stayed here, you registered over 23, 000 people who visited to see what you are doing. If it were to be on social media, that is a huge number of followers.

“We thank you for your professionalism. We thank you for your interest on issues that capture our traditions and cultures.

“The name of your organization, ‘Legacy of Traditions,’ is self-explanatory. His Excellency, Engineer Abba Kabir Yusuf (Abba Gida-Gida), is highly impressed.

“We are looking forward for more partnership with your organisation—-the Legacy of Traditions. Princess Nere Emiko, we regard you as our sister. You are part of us.”

The deputy governor further said: “I am supposed to declare this programme close, but I don’t want it to close. So, let me adjourn the programme. This is the first phase; we expect to come to the next phase.”

In her opening remarks, Nere Emiko who is the Director of Legacy for Traditions, said the organisation was all about preserving and transporting culture into the future.

She said: “In Kano, in partnership with the Kano Emirate Council, we embarked on a yearlong renaissance project with series of festivals and events that started in December 2022 and will end in November.

“This initiative focuses on building the cultural economy through celebration of heritage that promotes many industries while developing infra-Africa travel to boost tourism, cultural integration and exchange.

“For these reasons, The Cultural Film Festival and Experience Journey were set at the backdrop of the historic annual Durbar where visitors have traveled to witness the glorious spectacle of the Kano Durbar (There is nothing like it).

“Not many visitors are able to navigate the streets or the heat, most of them after seeing the beauty pomp and ceremony are hungry for more knowledge and experience of the Durbar.

“Here Film and Creativity with traditions & culture have come together to allow a longer and deeper appreciation for the Durbar, the culture of Kano and our individual cultural identities. We are also able to see the many linkages of culture and foster unity and respect for our diversity.”

She further said: “Eighteen cultural documentaries are being viewed and promoted in these 2 halls. 4 film makers: Umar Isa Ladu, Aderemi Davies, Kola Oshalusi and Niyi Olagunju. Northern horse curated by Muhammad Najib Abdullahi, Itserikimi curated by Toritseju Ejoh. A total of 76 people worked in these 2 halls from June 25th till we opened our doors on July 3rd. We had to wait for the Durbar to end for most of the decor in this hall as they partook of the Durbar. Turbans from beyond Kano like Zazzau, Sokoto, Katsina, saddles, swords, spears and musical instruments…this place is surrounded by instruments and objects that carry the vibrations of the Durbar.

“This has been a unifying work from across Northern Nigerian Durbar culture with other passionate creatives from the rest of Nigeria. It has materialized out of shared risk from so many and now we are all here to share in the reward of the day and the project.

“The visitors from Agadez spent over 3hrs here on July 3rd. Seeing their culture on the screen here in Kano made them feel elated; they did not want to leave. We want everyone who comes to Kano to want to return over and over again.

“As of 7pm today (Sunday July 30th) we have had at least 23,200 visitors. This includes 5,900 students and lecturers from five universities (BUK, Maitama Sule, Saadatu Rimi, Aliko Dangote University of Science Tech and Skyline University) visited for continuous assessments.”

She added that over 497 pupils and 64 teachers from 18 nursery, primary and secondary schools visited for school excursions, including 25 visitors from Kannywood and nine media outlets.

Speaking to our correspondent, a Film-maker, Umar Isah Ladu, hinted that the Legacy for Traditions in collaboration with the Kano Emirate Council was currently working on a documentary film titled: ‘Kano Tumbin Giwa: The Ancient City.’

While soliciting for sponsorship from governments, non-governmental organsations (NGOs) and good-spirited Nigerians, he said the documentary which has about 20 episodes needs over N150 million to be completed.

In her remarks, the state Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Ladidi Garko, expressed delight over the success recorded during the programme.

“Indeed, this is an eye-opener and a challenge. I assure you that we have accepted the challenge. In the coming years, we shall put what we have learnt to work and practice,” she added.