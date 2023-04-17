Kayode, Jafiya, others to headline IHTEF 2023 conference

Organisers of this year’s International Hospitality, Tourism and Eco-Sustainability Forum (IHTEF), which holds from April 25-26, 2023 in Abuja, with the theme, Collaboration; Investments and Sustainability, has disclosed its guests and speakers’ list filled with people of vast experience and expertise in different fields of tourism and hospitality business.

The names include Lydia Shehu Jafiya, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Information and Culture, who is the special guest of honour, while Adetokunbo Kayode, former minister of the defunct Ministry of Tourism and Culture, is the conference chairman.

Listed speakers are; Trevor Ward, managing director, W Hospitality Group; Professor Adesoji Adesugba, managing director/CEO, Nigeria Exporting Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA); Belinda Nwosu, faculty, human resources and organisational behaviour, Lagos Business School; and Faruk Aliyu, director, North South Power.

Other panelists are; Dr. Adun Okupe, principal advisor, Red Clay; Karl Hala, general manager, Lagos Continental Hotel; Mark Motley, managing director, Motley Travels; Justina Ovat, principal consultant, Calabar Hospitality House; Adedayo Adesugba, managing director, Pepper House Brand; and Toni Cheikhwafa, founder, Beer Barn.

Others include; Antoine Zammariah, group managing director, Allied Food and Confectionary Services Limited; Nkechi Anaedobe of Nkechi’s Reviews; Alain Salameh, general manager, Shelter Suites and Hotels, Limited; Funmi Kazeem, president, Hotels Owners Forum of Abuja (HOFA); Dewald Kruger, general manager, The Envoy Abuja; and Tony Kennedy, senior pastor, House of Royal International Christian Centre.

According to Chibuikem Diala, executive director, and convener of the annual event, which is staging its sixth edition this year, , IHTEF’s main objective, ‘‘is to help build advocacy for excellence and sustainability in the hospitality sector in Africa, provide a premium networking ground that is fertile for exchange of ideas whilst catalysing shared prosperity for owners, investors, employees, and stakeholders in Africa.

‘‘This hotel forum offers a huge opportunity to be leveraged by credible organisations and for individuals who want to promote their brands as leading industry brands as well as associating your company with a leading event for the industry in 2023 and beyond.

“This edition promises to be very engaging especially at this time of Nigeria’s democratic transition that requires a combination of skills, knowledge and systems to create beneficial outcomes for the sector.’’

Diala further stated that “topical discussions with linked conversations that are beyond mere hospitality functionality but necessary for collaboration, investments and sustainability will be on the front burner.”

The two-day gathering will hold at Hawthorn Suites By Wyndham Abuja.