Gospel Singer aims to break world record for longest singing hours

Somtochukwu Nsofor, Nigerian gospel artist, has embarked on a mission to break the Guinness World Record for the longest hours of continuous singing.

Nsofor, who is professionally known as Essemm, aims to sing for 128 hours non-stop, surpassing the current record of 105 hours held by Indian singer, Sunil Waghmare.

“It’s about using every minute to uplift, inspire, and share the love of Christ with the world. I believe that music is a powerful tool to heal and transform lives, and I want this effort to serve as a testament to the strength of faith,” Nsofor said, disclosing that breaking the record is not just about the hours.

The record attempt that started by 5pm on Sunday October 20 in Lagos, is open to the public, with live-streaming options available for audiences around the globe. Nsofor further invited fans and supporters to join him on journey, as he seeks to inspire millions through his record-breaking performance.

He disclosed that he is setting his sights on breaking the world record for the longest singing marathon, and that the challenge will not only evaluate his endurance but also his unwavering commitment to his craft and faith.

According to him, the ‘Chronicles Music Concert’, an annual event that serves as a platform to spread the message of Jesus Christ through music and fellowship, was launched recently. He said that the concert has since grown into a platform for other gospel artists to share their music and inspire others.

Born and raised in Lagos, Nsofor said he discovered his musical aptitude at a tender age, and that he was captivated by melodies from then on. According to him, his musical talents were honed by learning to play a variety of instruments, including the guitar and piano.

According to him, his passion for gospel music grew alongside his faith, and he soon began composing and producing music, blending vocals with inspirational messages of hope and faith.

In 2014, Nsofor established TWF Concept, a media and management platform that has become a hub for creative and professional growth in the Nigerian music industry. According to him, the production studio has been pivotal in helping local talents refine their craft and share their musical gifts with a wider audience.

