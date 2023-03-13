African Tourism Board appoints Didier Bayeye as Global Ambassador

The African Tourism Board has appointed Didier Bayeye, renowned African tourism expert, as global ambassador in recognition of his tireless promotion of Africa travel and tourism.

The appointment was ratified with the presentation of certificate to the recipient at the just concluded Meetings Africa event in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The certificate signed by Cuthbert Ncube, president of the African Tourism Board, confers on Didier Bayeye the recognition of an African Tourism champion constantly promoting inter-Africa relations through travel, tourism and international trade.

“We at the African Tourism Board are proud of the works and efforts of Didier Bayeye in promoting travel and tourism in Africa. It is important that Africans see inter-Africa travel and trade as a collective responsibility as we all strive to make our continent better,” Ncube stated.

Didier Bayeye, the recipient who is the Managing Director of Global Travel World Experts, South Africa headquartered destination marketing company with offices across Africa expressed delight about the new appointment.

According to Bayeye, “I am very elated that the African Tourism Board found me worthy of this ambassadorial role. For me, it is a further call to duty to continue to harmonise Africa through trade, travel and tourism.

“Our goal is simple. We want to ensure there is seamless travel in Africa for all, thereby promoting brotherhood and single community lifestyle amongst the diverse cultures in Africa,” Bayeye added.

African Tourism Board is recognised and endorsed by the African Union for the promotion and growth of travel tourism in Africa.