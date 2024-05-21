Here’s how to apply in 2024 for a UK seasonal worker visa

The UK Government has extended the seasonal work visa program for five more years until 2029. They’ve allocated 43,000 visas for immigrant workers in horticulture and 2,000 visas for the poultry sector, Businessday reported.

This move increases opportunities for 45,000 people to pursue their immigration goals.

Here’s what you need to know about being a seasonal worker in the UK in 2024

-The seasonal worker visa is for individuals not currently in the UK.

-You can work as a horticulturist for up to 6 months, picking fruit, vegetables, flowers, or poultry.

-Horticulture visas are available year-round.

-Poultry jobs run from October 2nd to December 31st.

-Apply for poultry worker visas by November 15th annually.

Eligibility criteria for UK seasonal workers

– Age requirement: 18 years and above.

-A certificate of sponsorship from a UK employer is essential.

– Proof of £1,270 for self-support, unless sponsored by the employer.

– Must have secured a job in horticulture or poultry.

Documents required for a UK seasonal visa application

– Certificate of Sponsorship (COS) serial number from your sponsor.

– Bank statement proving adequate funds, unless sponsored.

– Valid international passport with space for visa.

– Certified translation for non-English/Welsh documents.

Steps to apply for a UK seasonal work visa

– Fill out the application form on the UK Government’s Visas and Immigration website.

– Upload scanned documents.

– Pay the £259 visa fee.

– Book an appointment at a visa application center.

Processing time and visa validity

– Apply up to 3 months before your UK job start date.

– Processing time varies.

– Visa valid for 6 months.

– Enter the UK up to 2 weeks before the job start date.

As a UK seasonal worker

-You can work as specified in your certificate of sponsorship.

-You can study during your visa validity.

-You must take only temporary employment.

-Additional jobs outside your certificate of sponsorship are prohibited.

-Access to public funds is not permitted.

-Bringing dependents is not allowed.

-Permanent settlement in the UK is not permitted.