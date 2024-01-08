Here are steps to apply for automated passport

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the minister of Interior, has officially launched the much-anticipated international passport automation system.

The automation system launched on Monday will enable Nigerians to apply for their international passports from their comfort zones with little physical contact with officials.

Applicants can apply for their passports in just five simple steps below.

Step 1

Proceed to the Nigeria Immigration Service website https://passport.immigration.gov.ng/

Enter your National Identification Number (NIN) to auto-fill your data from the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

Step 2

Complete other data fields as required.

Step 3

Upload a photograph and other supporting documents.

Step 4

Walk into an immigration office for your biometric capture.

Step 5

Your passport is ready for collection within two weeks.

The pricing:

N35,000 for 32 pages (Five-year validity)

N70,00 for 64 pages (10-year validity)

$142 for 32 pages (Five-year validity)

$242 for 64 pages (10-year validity)

Requirements for fresh applicants

1. You must be a Nigerian.

2. You must have NIN.

3. A passport photograph that meets the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards

4. Supporting documents like birth certificates and local government certificates of indigeneship, etc.

Requirements for renewal

1. You must have NIN.

2. Old passport number

3. A passport photograph that meets ICAO standards

4. Supporting documents like birth certificates and local government certificates of indigeneship, etc.