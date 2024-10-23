Gaming, a $513.70 million market, becoming key player in Nigeria’s entertainment industry-Spotify

Spotify, an online music streaming platform, says gaming has firmly established itself as a key player in Nigeria’s entertainment industry, with the market projected to reach $513.70 million by 2024.

Phiona Okumu, Spotify’s Head of Music, Sub-Saharan Africa, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

She said that the country’s gaming scene was rapidly expanding, driven by increased accessibility, a thriving online community and its growing economic importance.

“At the heart of this revolution lies the dynamic relationship between music and gaming. Music provides the emotional backdrop for gameplay, heightening immersion and transforming the gaming experience.

“From epic orchestral arrangements to pulsating beats, the right soundtrack can create unforgettable moments for players.

“Spotify has seamlessly integrated with the gaming world, allowing players to discover new music and curate personalised gaming playlists.

“In Nigeria, this connection is particularly strong, as seen by a 135 per cent rise in gaming playlist creation between 2022 and 2023.

“Spotify’s Powered By Music playlist, specifically designed to enhance gameplay, perfectly captures this trend,” she said.

Okumu noted that cities like Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, and Benin City were at the forefront of this movement, home to young, tech-savvy gamers driving the fusion of music and gaming.

“As Nigeria continues to lead in gaming innovation, we are committed to supporting these communities with the ultimate soundtrack.

“Popular tracks like Space Cadet by Metro Boomin, RAPSTAR by Polo G, and Enemy by Imagine Dragons, featuring JID, are staples in Nigerian gaming playlists, alongside artistes like Travis Scott, 21 Savage, and Drake.

“This powerful fusion of music and gaming extends beyond entertainment. It presents a unique opportunity to spotlight Nigerian talent, foster economic growth, and create immersive experiences for gamers across the country.

“As the global gaming and music industries continue to converge, Nigeria is at the forefront of this cultural shift,” she said. (NAN)

