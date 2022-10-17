It’s time to keep Duktor’s Appointment

Since relocating to Lagos in 2015 from Jos, where he grew up as a sheltered child, Saviour Ezeoke has done well for himself.

The musical artiste and producer, who stages as Duktor Sett, has established a presence in the Nigerian music scene, with some album productions to his credit.

He is the production giant behind Bright Okpocha’s (Basketmouth) ‘Money’, a new single from his sophomore album, “Horoscopes,” which is a follow-up to his debut, ‘Yabasi’.

Last Friday, October 7, 2022, Duktor Sett pushed his dream further when released a new album titled “Duktor’s Appointment”.

That was after successfully producing songs for top artistes and releasing some singles.

The uniqueness of the new album is that it is co-written and produced by several artistes, producers and executive produced by multi-talented comedian and artiste, Bright Okpocha (BasketMouth) under the record Label, Royal Wall Studios.

Duktor’s Appointment, according to him, “Is all about mending broken sounds and making sure that people connect to the right lyrics that will heal their soul best”.

Duktor Sett’s debut body of work is made up of well curated songs in a track list that has the massive tune. One of the songs is “Another Messiah”, written and performed by Duktor Sett himself and Paladin; which was mixed and mastered by T.U.C. Another song that stands out is “I Believe Me” – produced by Malvina, mixed and mastered by Duktor Sett and T.U.C. “Ori” is set to be a fan favorite as it tells a story of a man’s destiny and journey. Written and performed by Toliban, mixed by Duktor Sett, guittared by Nsikak and mastered by T.U.C, Duktor Sett means business with his first project.

Other tracks on the album include; “Jolly”, crafted with artistry with HitboyKellz and Paladin, “Patiently”, written by Spitfir3, “Wetin Be This” written and performed by HitboyKellz, with additional vocals by Paladin, Guitared by Nsikak, mixed and mastered by T.U.C. The Cavemen, also creatively performed “Duktor” with additional vocals by Paladin, mixed by Duktor Sett and mastered by T.U.C

The versatile Duktor Sett, who won the AFRO R&B producer of the year award at the Beatz Awards in 2021, has successfully produced the two albums for Basketmouth; “Yabasi and Horoscope” and boasts of an array of singles to his record, featuring artiste like Teni, BNXN and the late Sound Sultan.

Duktor’s Appointment was released on Friday, October 7, 2022 and is available on all music platforms.

Duktor Sett, who was born into music, with an early exposure to a live band and other instruments while growing up, is living his dream of becoming a master across all levels of music, performance, production and writing.

He gives credit to his father, who connected him to MC Loph, the late highlife artiste, for lessons on how to make music when he turned 15 years. It was from that encounter that his interest in production began, which he set out to pursue vigorously immediately he left secondary school.