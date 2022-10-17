Tems dominates as Afrobeats category makes debute in American Music Awards

The 2022 American Music Awards nominees have been unveiled including in its nominations list an Afrobeats category coined ‘Favourite Afrobeats Artiste category’. The category includes nominees such as Tems, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Fireboy and Ckay.

Tems, who is already the most internationally awarded Afrobeats this year earned three other nominations for her collaborative work with Future and Drake.

Read also: Design Week Lagos 2022 to promote African design culture for economic growth

Tems is the most nominated Nigerian artiste with four nominations: R&B song of the year for ‘Essence,’ collaboration of the year for Future’s ‘Wait For U,’ rap song of the year for ‘Wait For U,’ and Favorite Afrobeats Artist

Tems share the same number of nominations with Jack Harlow and one more than Latto who are also first-time nominee. Favourite rock songs, albums, Afrobeats artists, and K-pop artists are among the new categories that have been added to this year’s American Music Award.

Latino artist Bad Bunny has the most nominations (8), followed by Beyoncé with 6 nominations. The award is set to be held on Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.