Design Week Lagos 2022 to promote African design culture for economic growth

Design Week Lagos (DWL), a leading design week in Africa, conceived to present and celebrate the best in contemporary African design across categories, this year is set to promote African design culture that fosters economic growth.

DWL, which also brings international field leaders and visitors to experience the most exciting work from the region is again set to promote creativity, and innovation across disciplines, including architecture, industrial design, interior design, furniture design, graphics design, and technology.

Founded by Titi Ogufere, African design advocate DWL was first established in 2019 as a citywide celebration held in Lagos, Nigeria for over 10 days.

In her remarks during a briefing in Lagos on Thursday, Ogufere said: “For DWL 2022, we are coming out with heightened bravado about the mission to create a recognisable design culture for African design, one that promotes collaboration and fosters strong economic growth.”

She further noted that this year’s event is in collaboration with Essential Media Group. “Together we are committed to building a culture of innovation in Lagos while promoting the city as an international hub for design.”

Ogufere, who is also the 21st President of the International Federation of Interior Architect and Designers further noted that “most of the interior designers in Nigeria studied abroad due to the fact that there are no quality interior design schools in the country except the Post Graduate programme at the Obafemi Awolowo University.

“However, now we have a lot of interior designers who are back home and putting in effort to educate others in the industry. We have more exposure and this is proof in our recent documentary on Netflix called ‘The Design Show’ as it exposed our design expertise globally.”

This year’s edition of DWL set to commence on October 20-23 with the theme “Beyond The Box” at Livespot Entertainment Center Lagos, a unique lineup of phenomenal African designers, the spotlight will be on the award-winning international superstar designer, Ini Archibong, who will be sitting in conversation with DWL Founder, Titi Ogufere and putting up a practical workshop.

Other architects and designers to look forward to are Charles Job, Jumoke Adenowo, Eva Sonaike, Jade Folawiyo, Olubunmi Adeyemi, Victor Ekpuk, Tejumola Butler Adenuga, Nifemi Bello, Tosin Oshinowo, Seun Oduwole, Pierre Christophe Gam, Tola Akerele and Osaru Alile.

The event will feature a plethora of various activities, competitions, as well as hosting several talks by experts in various related fields.

The flagship events of DWL are “Made by Design, Home and Hospitality Show” and “DWL Exhibition.”

Jacqueline Aki, member, DWL Executive Board said sitting on the board is a huge honour for herself and the rest of the team.

“What Titi Ogufere is doing in the industry is something that is so important and something the industry has lacked in such a long time. We started this journey in 2019 and every year has gotten better. In the next future, all the things we have planned out, it would be much bigger than what we have planned for it to be,” Aki said.

Myles Igwe, lead, DWL Communications, said this year, there would be a fresher take on design, integrating young people and touching points on technology.

Igwebuike assured there would be talks about the actual design of music and how sounds continue to play in design, amongst others.

“It is really interesting that we are able to integrate the younger generations in this and what we need to do now is increase the conversation which means everyone has a part to play in the industry,” he said.

Collins Eboru, Category brand manager, Ice Cream, Fanmilk/Danone said they worked with the team last year and saw the birth of ideas, adding that this is a platform they are proud to be associated with.

Eboru said they are very happy to be onboard for the 2022 edition because this is a creative space where the ideas are different and the conversations are real.

“When it comes to design, it is very intentional and this is in line with what our brand stands for,” he said.