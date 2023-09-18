Genti festival to spur music events market in Abuja

Nigerian music sensations, The Cavemen and Mavin star, Johnny Drille, are set to headline the upcoming GENTI Festival in Abuja. The two-day extravaganza, themed “The Abuja Flagship,” will take place on October 21st and 22nd at Harrow Park in Wuse 2.

The festival aims to create a flagship music event in Abuja and provide unique live music experiences for attendees. Along with the headline performances, each day will feature electronic dance music DJs and various engagement activities such as food and drink stands, paint and sip, E-sports, VR games, and more.

Emeka Onwumere, the festival’s CEO, expressed his gratitude to sponsors Tiger Beer, Refreshed by Fayrouz, Martell, Beak & Barrel, as well as media partners Trace TV and Max FM 90.9 Abuja for their support. Their contributions have played a vital role in making the festival possible.

Tickets for the GENTI Festival can be purchased through the festival’s website, offering music lovers the opportunity to secure their spot at this unmissable event. The festival promises to showcase Abuja’s rich culture, history, and creative spirit through captivating art exhibitions and a delectable assortment of culinary delights.

Music enthusiasts and festival-goers alike are eagerly anticipating the GENTI Festival, which is set to be an unforgettable celebration of music and entertainment in the heart of Abuja.