Gbolahan Ayoola unveils ‘Solitude: The fortunate loneliness of being on a path less traveled

Gbolahan Ayoola, celebrated for his exploration of the African feminine archetype in his renowned series, “Blue Woman”, is set to showcase his debut limited-edition, original print release, “Solitude: The Fortunate Loneliness of Being on a Path Less Traveled”.

The exhibition opens on March 30, 2024 from 3- 8 pm at Fresco Gallery, #24 Rasheed Alaba Williams Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Read also: Duke of Shomolu Foundation partners Ekiti State in theatre festival

At the heart of Ayoola’s artistic vision lies a profound engagement with the convergence of historical traditional mediums and contemporary expressions, such as printmaking, animation, and digital art. Each meticulously crafted print, inspired by Ayoola’s iconic series “The Blue Woman” and “We Are The Re-Agents,” is brought to life through a fusion of hand-painting, hand-signing, and digital design techniques.

“Exploring digital art, prints, and animation provides me with a unique opportunity for self-discovery and introspection,” says Ayoola. “Venturing into this new realm is a significant shift in my career, offering a fresh approach to executing thoughts and ideas. As I navigate this uncharted territory and chart my own course, I find myself liberated from the usual influences that accompany my traditional mediums. This new path instils a profound sense of freedom and empowerment as I fearlessly embrace the unfamiliar. Embracing this less-travelled path serves as a testament to my desire to break free from the confines of conformity and delve deep into the realms of my individuality.”

Abba Idoko, communications manager for Ledrop Group, representing Glenfiddich, for which Ayoola is a maverick collaborator, says, “Ayoola, as a true maverick, consistently exceeds expectations. We are thrilled to be a part of his creative journey, bringing joy and celebration to life.”

Also speaking about the exhibition, Ima Ekpo, founder and gallerist, Fresco Gallery, says, “We are delighted to unveil Gbolahan Ayoola’s debut original print edition. Collaborating with Ayoola to bring this exhibition and body of work to life has been a beautiful journey. We wanted to offer art lovers and collectors a fresh perspective on Ayoola’s iconic expressions, and I am delighted to say that together, we have achieved just that. This exhibition is a testament to Ayoola’s genius and our mission here at Fresco Gallery.”

Art enthusiasts, collectors, and admirers alike are invited to immerse themselves in Ayoola’s transformative artwork firsthand at the Fresco Gallery.

Gbolahan Ayoola, a Lagos-based artist, draws inspiration from human anthropology and spirituality, creating abstract and surrealist works using acrylics, pastels, pencil, and charcoal. Educated at Obafemi Awolowo University and mentored by Tola Wewe, Ayoola has exhibited globally for over two decades, earning accolades like the “54 Nigerian Art Masters” and winning The National Art Competition in 2010. His art graces collections worldwide, including the World Bank in Washington, African Finance Corporation in Nigeria, Adidas and The Nigerian National Gallery of Arts, alongside notable collaborations with Coca Cola, Glenfiddich, and Hollywood productions with NBC Universal.