Review: ‘Adedamola’ blends Afrobeats, RnB into perfect harmony

Afrobeats star Fireboy DML’s fourth studio album, ‘Adedamola,’ solidified his position as the genre’s perfect Inbetweener. Titled after his first name, the album explored personal territory and reflected the artist’s unique musical style.

Fireboy’s music blended the energetic rhythms of fast-paced Afrobeats with the soulful melodies of RnB, creating a sound that bridged the gap between these two popular genres. This fusion expanded his artistic identity and filled a void in the Afrobeats landscape, earning him the ‘Inbetweener’ title.

The 14-track album featured various artists, including Seun Kuti, Lojay, Afrobeat legend Lagbaja, Dj SPINALL, American jazz and R&B artists, and Jon Batiste.

The album, a soft-tempoed lover’s theme, echoed the tender and heartfelt approach to music that characterised his debut, ‘Laughter, Tears & Goosebumps.’ The album also showcased Fireboy’s ability to evoke deep emotions through his soulful vocals and introspective lyrics, a reminder of the signature style that first captivated audiences.

In an interview with Apple Music, Fireboy stated that nostalgia was a central theme of his new album. He said, “When you listen, there’s a nostalgic feeling, so it was natural to collaborate with legends in the industry to reinforce this message.” One of these collaborations, “Back and Forth,” featuring Lagbaja, has been praised by fans as a perfect wedding song, capturing the singer’s deep emotions and expressions of love for his partner.

Lagbaja tapped into his Afro-funk vibe and showcased his vocal prowess, drumming skills, and saxophone artistry to paint a vivid picture of love in this part of the world.

Afrobeats can’t get more authentic than featuring a Kuti on a track, and Fireboy did that on the slow tempo ‘Ecstasy.’ Seun Kuti’s masterful saxophone tune added a visual dimension to the song, perfectly complementing Fireboy’s lyrics about the ecstatic feelings he experienced around his love interest.

On tracks like ‘Letting Go’ featuring Lojay, ‘Hell and Back,’ and ‘Ready,’ Fireboy delved into the complexities of love. He explored themes of uncertainty, heartbreak, and the challenges that arise when relationships fail. These songs offered a glimpse into the emotional depth and vulnerability that characterises his music.

The album’s eighth track was a tribute to his musical idol, Wande Coal. On the song, Fireboy sounded like Wande Coal, with beats similar to the 2013 hit ‘The Kick.’

The album also featured pre-released songs like ‘Obaa sima,’ ‘Yawa,’ and ‘Everyday,’ which have made waves in the Afrobeats space since June 2024 before the album’s release.

Jon Batiste is an interesting addition to the album, featuring on two songs: ‘Ready’ and ‘Jon’s Interlude,’ ended the album with a soothing instrumental.

In 2018, Fireboy debuted with his hit song ‘Jealous’ and was signed to Olamide’s YBNL Nation label. His debut album, ‘Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps’ was released in 2019, followed by his sophomore ‘LP Apollo’ in 2020. His third album, ‘Playboy,’ was released in 2022 under the imprint of YBNL and the global distribution company EMPIRE.