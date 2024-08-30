Jazz lovers buck the trend, pick physical records over streaming

In 2023, the music industry witnessed a significant shift towards streaming services, with platforms like Spotify generating $19.3 billion, accounting for 67 percent of global recorded music revenue. However, amidst this digital wave, physical music sales, particularly vinyl records, experienced a resurgence, reaching their highest point since 2016.

Luminate estimated that U.S. listeners accumulated 1.2 trillion audio streams, compared to 105 million physical album sales and digital album downloads in 2023.

Three genres stood out regarding consumers’ share of listening to music on physical media out of all their music consumption. Luminate data showed that the first two spots were claimed by jazz, where physical media carved out a music consumption share of 23.3 percent, surpassing all other genres, and world music, with 23.1 percent. However, streaming made up the lion’s share of music consumption for these types of music, with 68.5 percent and 65.2 percent, respectively.

Data showed that this trend is particularly pronounced among jazz enthusiasts, who strongly prefer physical formats over streaming.

Several factors contribute to this preference. Jazz aficionados often believe that vinyl records offer superior sound quality due to the format’s analog nature. Unlike digital audio, vinyl captures a continuous groove, preserving the full spectrum of sound and delivering a warmer, more natural listening experience.

Moreover, the tangible experience of owning and playing a vinyl record, complete with album artwork and liner notes, enhances the overall connection to the music and its rich history. This tactile engagement fosters community among collectors and enthusiasts, who often gather to share their passion for jazz and vinyl.

According to a 2019 report titled ‘Why Vinyl is Better than Digital’ by Aesthetics for Birds, the imperfections and subtle variations inherent in vinyl playback can contribute to a sense of depth and character that is sometimes perceived as lacking in digital audio. However, it is important to note that the perceived superiority of vinyl sound quality is subjective and can depend on factors such as the quality of the playback equipment and the listener’s individual preferences.

While streaming offers convenience and accessibility, these factors contribute to jazz enthusiasts’ preference for physical formats. Physical formats allow them to savor the intricate instrumentation and dynamic range that define the genre in a way that digital platforms often fail to do.