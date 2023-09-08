Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti biopic opens in cinemas, aims for Oscars

With brilliant and captivating storytelling, unique characters, and stunning craftsmanship, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, a blockbuster movie from the stable of Bolanle Austen-Peters (BAP) Productions has arrived to excite lovers of quality movie production.

The new movie will screen at Silverbird Cinema, Victoria Island, Lagos for one week beginning today Friday, September 8, 2023.

It is riding on the successful staging of several enthralling musicals and blockbuster movies by BAP Productions.

As well, the landmark film marks a new era in the indigenous movie production company’s illustrious journey as it showcases its passion for creating captivating movies for global audiences.

Read also: Movie Review: Top ten Netflix series for your ‘binge-watching’ pleasure

Directed by Bolanle Austen-Peters, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti follows the story of Fela’s mother; Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, from her pioneering days as the first female student at Abeokuta Grammar School to her marriage to Israel Ransome-Kuti. Together, they challenge oppression and create the Abeokuta Women’s Union, igniting a fierce battle against colonial and traditional rulers. This narrative artfully contrasts FRK’s tireless activism with her delicate balancing act as a wife and mother, revealing the indomitable spirit of a woman who changed the course of history. The film emerges as one contribution to the important conversations people are having now around women, identity and the constant push for equality.

The phenomenal cast features groundbreaking performances from Joke Silva, Kehinde Bankole, Ibrahim Suleiman, Jide Kosoko, Dele Odule, Adebayo Salami, Keppy Ekpeyoung, Adunni Ade, Omowunmi Dada, Patrick Diabuah and others.

Read also: ‘Orisa’ makes top 5 grossing movies in Nigeria’s Box Office

Austen-Peters, the driving force behind the film, expressed her enthusiasm about where the film might be headed, stating, “Submitting Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti for Nigeria’s Oscars consideration is a humbling and exhilarating experience. Our team poured heart and soul into this project, and this submission is a testament to their unwavering dedication.”

BAP Productions, known for its commitment to cinematic excellence, views this submission as a significant milestone in its history. Speaking about this, Yakubu Yahaya, an associate producer said, “It represents the values and artistic vision that have guided our company for years.” The film will undoubtedly leave a mark on the global film scene, and this submission to Nigeria’s Official Selection Committee for the Oscars sets the stage for an exciting journey through awards season.