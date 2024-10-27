MOWAA partners Cambridge University on access to educational materials, archives, collections

L-R: Kamal Munir, pro-vice-chancellor, University Community & Engagement, professor of Strategy and Policy at the University of Cambridge, Phillip Ihenacho, executive director, MOWAA, and Nicholas Thomas, a professor and director, Cambridge Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology at the Von Hügel Lectures at the University of Cambridge.

…Signs agreement with Cambridge Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology

In anticipation of the opening of its first building, the Museum of West African Art (MOWAA) has signed an agreement with Cambridge University’s Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology in England that anticipates a range of co-operation initiatives including access to and loans of objects, research and supporting materials in its collections, co-operation in the organisation of workshops and study groups related to collections, research and public programming.

Ore Disu, director, MOWAA Institute, African cultural practitioners, communities and scholars are often excluded from discussions about their own material culture; whether due to visa issues, travel costs or barriers to museum access abroad.

“This collaboration helps bridge that gap by bringing collections and archives back to West Africa. To compete globally, African creatives need to have access to the best research, archives and mentoring opportunities in the world,” Disu said.

“We are proud to provide access to the resources and archival materials of one of the world’s most prestigious universities right here at MOWAA. We commend Cambridge for its willingness to work towards a shared vision of inclusive practice.”

On his part, Nicholas Thomas, a professor and director, Cambridge Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology, said that the core purposes of the museum are to make great historic collections accessible and activate them through contemporary engagement.

“We are delighted to be working with MOWAA in support of their mission and ours. The partnership will make key works and resources from Cambridge’s collections accessible in Benin City. MOWAA promises to become a key convening point for the rich cultural landscape in West Africa. Further research and artistic exchange will benefit both institutions and our communities,” he said.

Share