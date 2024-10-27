Banke Kuku: Being sustainable, telling story with ‘Oceans’

L-R: Chika Nnadozie, head of marketing; John Obayuwana, managing director, both from Polo Limited; Banke Kuku, creative director/founder, Banke Kuku and Tayo Ayeni, chairman, Skymit Limited, at the fashion event supported by Polo Avenue in Lagos recently.

On October 18, 2024, the Nigerian fashion and culture industries were on global spotlight through one of the well-curated events of the year.

The Oceans Fashion Show, which was held at Royal Box Centre at Cube 35 by Mikano Ltd, Lagos, was beyond fashion and culture as the organisers used the show platform to make a bold statement for indigenous creativity.

The major highlight was the unveiling of the latest Spring/Summer 2025 collection by Banke Kuku, foremost Nigerian fashion icon, which thrilled the attendees, amid an exciting live runway show by budding models.

Themed ‘Printastic in Banke Kuku’, the event was a celebration of color, texture, and vibrance, with attendees donning stunning pieces from the Banke Kuku brand, each look more captivating than the last.

As well, Banke Kuku’s signature use of intricate prints and bold colors was embraced by the attendees, who turned up in a stunning display of sartorial elegance. The Printastic theme also saw the guests interpreting the brand’s distinctive aesthetic with flair, transforming the venue into a vibrant sea of patterns that complemented the SS25 Oceans Collection.

Of course, credit goes to Banke Kuku, creative director of the fashion label, who is well known as the Queen of Prints, for setting the bar even higher with yet another iconic collection.

According to her, the collection is a tribute to the beauty and vibrant nature of the ocean, with flowing fabrics and intricate designs that evoke the serene yet powerful nature of the ocean.

The Oceans collection features prints inspired by the rich hues and serene beauty of the ocean, blending bold prints and flowing silhouettes elegantly in true Banke Kuku fashion.

As expected, Banke Kuku’s commitment to sustainable fashion is evident in every piece of the new collection, proving that high fashion can be as kind to the earth as it is to the eyes.

“Oceans is my tribute to the natural beauty of our planet and a call to action for the fashion industry to embrace sustainability,” Banke Kuku, creative director of the label, explained.

“I am thrilled to see the support and excitement around this collection, as it highlights that style and sustainability can beautifully coexist.”

One of them is Olufolake Abdulrazaq, First Lady of Kwara State, who represented Remi Tinubu, First Lady of Nigeria.

The First Lady praised Banke Kuku for her dedication to promoting sustainable practices in the fashion industry and also putting Nigeria on the global map with her African contemporary prints, especially as she had designed the recently released Unity Fabric.

“The Oceans collection not only highlights the creativity and vision of Banke Kuku but also challenges us to rethink our role in preserving the environment. It is inspiring to see fashion used as a powerful voice for sustainability,” Olufolake Abdulrazaq said.

On its part, Mikano Motors, a partner of the event, emphasized the importance of collaboration in driving change. “Sustainability requires all hands on deck, and at Mikano Motors, we are committed to not only driving innovation in our products but also supporting initiatives like the Oceans collection that align with our values,” Karima Okunola, head of marketing, Mikano International Ltd, said.

Polo Avenue, a renowned luxury retailer, underscored the critical role of retail in promoting sustainable brands.

“We believe that luxury and sustainability can coexist beautifully. Our partnership with Banke Kuku is a testament to our commitment to offering consumers more responsible fashion choices without compromising on elegance,” Jennifer Obayuwana, executive director, Polo Ltd, said.

In the dame vein, MAC Cosmetics, another partner of the event, highlighted on the partnership and role in supporting eco-conscious initiatives in the beauty industry.

“Partnering with Banke Kuku’s Oceans collection has allowed us to bring the theme of the ocean to life through our artistry, while reinforcing our dedication to sustainable beauty practices,” Damilola Lawal, retail operations manager, MAC Cosmetics, said.

A very remarkable highlight was the MAC Cosmetics’ ocean-inspired makeup looks on models that perfectly complemented the collection’s theme.

Adorned with exquisite sustainable diamond jewelry designed by Meeyas Jewels, the models embodied the diamonds—each piece a testament to the fusion of elegance and environmental sustainability that defines the Oceans collection.

Moët & Chandon provided guests with refreshing champagne.

The culmination of the event, hosted by Ozinna Anumudu, was the runway by models, who were dressed in some designs of the new collection.

The collection is available for purchase at Banke Kuku’s website.

