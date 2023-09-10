From Bariga streets, BJ Miah dances on global stage

It was a dream come true for BJ Miah, a Nigerian professional dancer, who emerged victorious at the Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final Nigeria, over the weekend.

The dancer, who started his dancing career across many streets in Bariga, Lagos, was adjudged the best stepper in the country after beating16 finalists in a battle of supremacy and fierce vying for the title of Nigeria’s top stepper.

The finals followed numerous regional contests held across key major cities, including Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt.

Following his victory at the Nigerian finals, which took place at Jewel Aieda, Lekki Lagos, recently, BJ Miah, also known as Balogun Jerry, is now poised to proudly carry Nigeria’s banner to the world finals in Germany later this year.

The 25-year-old Ekiti native, who started dancing professionally in 2018, exuberantly expressed his emotions, stating, “As a dreamer, this is a lifelong dream come true. I am immensely grateful to Red Bull for this golden opportunity. Red Bull Dance Your Style has given me wings to fly, and I am thankful for their belief in young dancers like me. From the streets of Bariga, now going to represent Nigeria on the global stage is a moment I will cherish forever.”

He commended DJ Camron whose pulsating beats in the electrifying showdown, amid entertaining the audience, aided his performance and victory over tough contenders like: Charles, King Davinci, and Blayke.

The event featured some of the most notable names in the dance scene, including Blayke; the 2021 National Champion, King Davinci; the 2022 National Champion, Hermes, Mr. Cute, Queen Extel, and more.

Moreover, the audience and guests were further treated to an exceptional guest appearance and performance by Wow Factor cultural troupe, as well as the renowned Japanese dancer, The D Soraki, who also happens to be the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Champion. His mesmerizing dance moves, set to the rhythms of Davido’s “Feel,” left the audience in awe. “The power, passion and energy possessed by Nigerians have truly blown me away,” exclaimed D Soraki, during the event. “I am honoured to be here, and I have been captivated by the incredible talent on display. In addition, The D Soraki expressed his appreciation for Nigerian culture and attested to his enjoyment and love for the renowned Nigerian Jollof rice since his arrival.