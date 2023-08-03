Five Nigerian artists with most valuable music catalogue

As Afrobeats experiences a surge in global popularity, venture investors have set their sights on the vibrant world of Afrobeats, as they recognise the immense potential for significant returns through acquiring the catalogues of the genre’s most valuable artists. These savvy investors are now eyeing this burgeoning market as a gateway to lucrative profits over the years.

As these financial pioneers venture into the realm of music acquisitions, the prospect of securing the rights to iconic Nigerian artist’s back catalogs has become an alluring opportunity, promising to shape the industry’s landscape and heralding a new era for the genre’s top artists.

In this article, we look at 5 music back catalogs from Nigerian artists both past and present that are among the most valuable and continue to hold immense value. One of the things considered in this pick is the expected longevity of the artist’s music which looks at what people are still going to listen to and also which of them would have a much less steep decay curve year on year.

While the order is not specific, their contributions to Nigerian music are undeniable. Here are five Nigerian artists past and present with the most valuable music back catalogues.

Fela Kuti

No list of valuable catalogues would be complete without the mention of the legendary Fela Kuti. Known as the pioneer of Afrobeat, Fela’s music remains a powerful voice that transcends time. His politically charged lyrics and infectious rhythms have influenced countless artists worldwide. Classics such as “Zombie,” “Water No Get Enemy,” and “Sorrow, Tears, and Blood” continue to resonate with audiences today, making Fela Kuti’s catalogue one of the most valuable in Nigerian music history.

King Sunny Ade

Referred to as the “King of Juju Music,” King Sunny Ade is a true icon in Nigerian music. With a career spanning over five decades, his distinctive blend of traditional Yoruba music with modern influences has earned him global acclaim. Songs like “Ja Funmi,” “Synchro System,” and “Merciful God” showcase his virtuosity and innovative style. King Sunny Ade’s extensive discography and influence on subsequent generations of musicians secured his place among the Nigerian music elite.

2face Idibia

2face Idibia, also known as 2Baba, is a contemporary Nigerian artist whose impact on the music industry cannot be overstated. With a career that began in the late 1990s as part of the group Plantashun Boiz, 2Baba went on to establish himself as a solo artist with numerous hit songs. Tracks like “African Queen,” “Implication,” and “Only Me” have become timeless anthems. 2Baba’s soulful voice, coupled with his ability to tackle social issues through music, has solidified his position as one of the most valuable artists in Nigerian music today.

Burna Boy

In recent years, Burna Boy has taken the global music scene by storm, showcasing the richness of Nigerian music and culture with his artistic stage presence so he sells out International stadiums in record-breaking numbers. With a fusion of Afrobeat, reggae, and dancehall, his music resonates with audiences worldwide.

Burna Boy’s critically acclaimed albums, including ‘African Giant’ and ‘Twice as Tall, have received international recognition and awards such as the Grammys. Hits like ‘Ye’, ‘Anybody’, ‘Last Last’ and most recently ‘Big 7’, have become international anthems, elevating Burna Boy’s back catalogue to incredible value.

Wizkid

Wizkid, born Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, has become a household name not only in Nigeria but across the globe. With his infectious melodies and captivating originality in his lyrics, he has become one of the most successful Nigerian artists of all time.

Wizkid’s discography boasts an impressive array of hits, such as ‘Essence’, ‘Ojuelegba,’ and ‘Come Closer’, Collaborations with international superstars like Drake and Beyoncé have further solidified his status. Wizkid’s back catalogue is a testament to his immense talent and global appeal as he recently became the first African artist to sell out the Tottenham stadium of almost 70,000 in attendance.

Honorable mentions must also be given to some of Nigeria’s other remarkable artists whose back catalogues have made significant contributions to the country’s music landscape. Davido, with his infectious Afro-pop sound, has consistently delivered chart-topping hits such as ‘Fall’, ‘If’, and more recently ‘Over them’ and ‘Unavailable’ from his recent album ‘Timeless’ solidifying his position as one of the most influential contemporary artists.

Asa, known for her soulful and introspective music, has captivated audiences with her timeless songs like “Jailer,” “Bibanke,” and “Fire on the Mountain.” The duo P-Square, consisting of twin brothers Peter and Paul Okoye, have left an indelible mark on Nigerian music with their energetic performances and infectious Afro-pop tunes like “No One Like You,” “Chop My Money,” and “Personally.”

When people discover an artist, especially from a different continent different from theirs, there is a tendency for them to go back to the artist’s back catalog and given how timeless this music feel, this makes new fans discover artists

Dan Runcie, founder of Trapital, a digital media company that is home for the business of hip-hop said in one of his podcast that in the real music right acquisition world, there are different strategies on how firms buy and acquire some of the rights but as a manager of a billion dollar venture funding who can acquire the full rights, masters and publishing to any living or dead artist, they maximize value for the artists through multimedia, sync, partnerships and revenue that it naturally generates as sound recordings themselves.

Even though it is assumed that these firms only acquire what the artists have released up to the point of acquisition, what the artists continue to do in the future may shift the perception of the value of what they have done in the past.