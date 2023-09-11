Dxtar: Former church drummer eyes afrobeats biggest stage

In the vibrant and ever-evolving Nigerian music scene, one name is beginning to shine among the new cats: Stefan Egboh, professionally known as Dxtar, a promising Afrobeats artist with a story to tell and a passion for music that knows no bounds.

As Afrobeats artists continue to break new ground both in Africa and globally they serve as an inspiration for new artists like Dxtar. In an exclusive interview, Dxtar shared his opinion on Afrobeats breaking new ground and calling on younger artists like himself to maintain the energy and creativity to open more doors globally. He also opens up about his upbringing, childhood dreams, musical journey, and aspirations for the future.

Early Life

Growing up as the second child in a family that welcomed people with open arms, Dxtar had a unique opportunity to learn from a diverse range of individuals. His love for football and a desire to become a scientist, inspired by his mother’s profession as a nurse, filled his early years with dreams and aspirations.

However, life had other plans for Dxtar. A challenging period arose when his mother fell seriously ill, leading him to find solace in the church. It was there that he discovered musical equipment and picked up the drumsticks, igniting his passion for music.

Read also: Employment: Producer urges government to invest more in music industry

Musical Journey

Today, Dxtar is known for creating mesmerising Afrobeats and Afropop music. When asked why he chose this genre, he proudly states that it’s what he understands, what his African people resonate with, and a way to stay connected to his roots. He acknowledges that while he can explore other genres, there’s a unique authenticity in creating music that reflects his cultural identity.

For Dxtar, good music is relatable, capable of touching the soul and igniting the body with irresistible vibes. His aim is to create music that not only entertains but also resonates deeply with his audience. He believes that established artists in Nigeria are already doing a remarkable job by providing opportunities and platforms for emerging talents. He also sees his generation’s role as maintaining the energy and creativity that will continue to open doors for global recognition.

Hurdles for upcoming artists

Dxtar highlights one of the hurdles independent artists face: finding reliable distribution channels that deliver on their promises. He emphasises the importance of trustworthy partners in the distribution process.

“The challenges we face as independent artists when it comes to distribution is actually finding the right plug that can deliver as advertised and not just take your money and disappear,” He said.

Discussing the current challenges faced by young artists in Nigeria, Dxtar emphasises the need for support and unity within the industry. He believes that music in Nigeria has the power to uplift lives and families and calls for continued efforts to keep the flame alive.

Streaming farms are like the black market of the music business; they are services designed to illegally increase the number of times a song is listened to through software Bots or the use of a large number of phones. They create listening bots that can stream songs up to 1,000 times per minute, which means that in just 10 minutes they may give a musician or band a count of more than 10,000 fake streams of their song. Sadly, many labels use it to boost their artist’s streams and keep them hot on the market, while unknown artists use it to get the attention of big labels.

On the issues of streaming farms, Dxtar notes they are more prominent among label artists who have the financial resources to utilise such tactics effectively. Independent artists often lack the funding required for these strategies.

Read also: Upcoming youths in music industry must work harder to succeed – Olamilekan

Opportunities for young artists and future works

To gain popularity in the music industry, Dxtar believes that both artists and labels must leverage the power of social media and effective planning. Without a strategic approach, artists risk getting lost in the crowded music landscape.

He recently released his first official single titled ‘Lily’ and has ambitious plans for the future. He aims to drop a full body of work in the coming year, a testament to his dedication to his craft and his fans. When it comes to musical influences and role models, Dxtar looks up to artists like Drake, Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, Asa, and Future. These artists have left a mark on the industry, and he aspires to follow in their footsteps.

As an artist, Dxaer’s goals include making great music, using his music to positively impact lives, and giving people a reason to keep going. His approach is simple: work hard, stay focused, and maintain a strong connection with his faith. In five years, he envisions himself collaborating with some of the biggest names in the music industry, selling out massive concert venues, and reaching the pinnacle of his career.

Dxtar’s journey as a young artist in Nigeria is a testament to the power of passion, resilience, and authenticity. With his unique sound and unwavering determination, he is undoubtedly a rising star to watch out for in the Nigerian music landscape.