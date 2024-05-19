AMVCA: Onga celebrates talent, sponsors cultural day, best lead actress award

The Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA) held last weekend still resonates with the people, viewers and attendees of the two-day event.

One of the sponsors of the memorable event, Onga has relished their involvement and expressed the reason why culture and talent resonates with the brand.

The celebration of African heritage and excellence, the AMVCA Cultural Day which took place at The Onga Village of Eko Hotel & Suites, Lagos was anchored by the multi-talented Bisola Aiyeola, as guests and celebrities adorned in stunning traditional African attire sauntered at Onga colorful stand.

The feast featured a delightful array of meals like ‘Ongalicious’ Jollof Rice, Onga’s Signature Smokey party Jollof rice, to ‘Abula, , Miyan Kuka, kunu, and Egusi’ soups representing favourite meals from the Western, Northern, and Eastern parts of Nigeria. Also delicious delicacies from other parts of Africa were also featured on the menu as guests also got to enjoy ‘Banku’ from Ghana; Pilau Rice and Braised ‘Tozo’ from Kenya, and Beef ‘Matoke’ from Rwanda.

Marketing Director at Promasidor, Adebola Williams stated at the venue that they were elated to feature and sponsor via Onga, a leading seasoning brand renowned for enhancing the great tastes and aroma in every dish. “African Culture cannot be celebrated without the people, fashion and most importantly, the richness of African cuisine. This is where Onga plays a strategic role as a brand that delivers great taste and aroma when used in all your meals.

Onga celebrates the heart of African cuisine, and the AMVCA Cultural Day resonates with our values. Sponsoring this event was a way for us to be part of something truly special.” We look forward to continuing this journey of cultural appreciation and empowerment through our brand initiatives,” says Williams.

Best Female Lead Actress Kehinde Bankole who won as a result of her tough role in ‘Adire’ extended her gratitude to the Onga brand for sponsoring her category at the AMVCA ceremony. Her words of appreciation underscored the brand’s commitment to supporting and recognizing outstanding talent within the African film and television industry.

The Marketing Director, Williams acknowledged the impact of remarkable talent of female actors in the African film industry adding that “this sponsorship underscores Onga’s deep appreciation for the artistry and commitment that these women bring to their craft. We take immense pride in supporting talented actresses who are putting African women in the spotlight,” she said.

“Their creativity and hard work serve as inspirations to us all. Sponsoring this award is our way of paying tribute to their outstanding achievements and recognizing their invaluable role in shaping the narrative of African women.”

Also Oladapo Oshuntoye, Promasidor Culinary Category Manager, congratulating Miss Bankole, relished the success of sponsoring the AMVCA Cultural Day and the Best Lead Actress Award category.

“Our partnership with the AMVCA reflects our deep commitment to showcasing the best of Africa’s culinary heritage and supporting the incredible talent in the entertainment industry. The AMVCA ceremony serves as a pivotal moment in celebrating excellence across African entertainment. Onga’s sponsorship reflects its ongoing dedication to promoting cultural appreciation and empowering artistic talent throughout the continent,” he said.

At the Cultural Village, performing artiste, Segun Johnson’s electrifying performance, tagged the Onga Moment, left guests enthralled throughout the event.

His captivating medleys added an extra spark to the already vibrant event. Among the esteemed celebrities who graced the event were Iyabo Ojo, Saidi Balogun, Kunle Remi, Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD), Alex Otti, Odunlade Adekola, Lateef Adedimeji, Scarlet Gomez (Wura) and others, adding their star power to the cultural celebration.

