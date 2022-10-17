City of Dreams to hit cinemas December, amid trailer release

The much anticipated movie “Rising: City of Dreams” is set to be released across cinemas nationwide on December 9, 2022.

The month of December is kicking off on a high note as the movie directed by Samuel ‘BigSam’ Olatunji, features a host of stellar actors such as ; Yvonne Jegede, Jide Kosoko, Zubby Michael, Remilekun ‘Reminisce’ Safaru, Femi Branch, Imohiosen Patrick (Dj Neptune) among other talented actors.

Meanwhile, Aulmedia Studios, the production house behind the flick has released the trailer.

Rising: City of Dreams tells the story of Ezedike, head of the eastern part of the Oju Alafia area boys, who is getting ready to succeed Goke Snapper, his mentor and head of the whole Oju Alafia market.

The announcement is imminent and he dreams of the things he will change once he is boss – better amenities and infrastructure, better security, better opportunities for his men, then maybe late… but first, he must deal with Tolu Tilapia, his arch rival, the leader of the western market of Oju Alafia and the very definition of an area boy. Tolu Tilapia also has his eyes on the top spot and unlike Ezedike, he is willing to do anything to get what he wants. When Goke Snapper announces that the faction that brings in the most money within a month will have its leader as his successor, this sets off a chain of events that culminate in violence and bloodshed on a massive scale and threatens to destroy everything Ezedike has built, including his new found love. Ezedike must search deep within him and decide what is important to him – peace and prosperity or to rise to power by any and all means possible.

Dickson Edward, the executive producer of the highly anticipated movie ‘City of Dreams’, said the City of Dreams was made with sweat, blood, and sense.

“I am so glad that we are finally getting to show the City of Dreams to the world starting December 9, 2022. It is a film that is dear to my mind, we made it with sweat, blood and common sense for entertainment. It is a simple story with a powerful message and quite big on entertainment value.

“As we begin massive publicity, I am more excited about us having the opportunity to show this to the world. We can assure you that you will love City of Dreams and being our fourth film after Street Kid, Dear Affy, and Mimi, we have learnt a lot and we can now say we’re experienced and we brought out that wealth of experience to bear in this film.”

Yvonne Jegede, who played a lead role in the movie, also expressed her excitement in anticipation of the movie release saying that the movie is a must-watch.

“It has been a long time coming and I am proud to be part of this amazing project. It feels great for the world to see what we have been cooking.

“I played a lead role in this movie and I can emphatically say that we put in huge effort for a great production. Rising City of Dreams is a film with an interesting storyline which every member of the society can relate with. Every character in the movie represents all of us and I strongly say that this is a must watch.

“It was a great experience working on set with the executive producer as well as the entire cast and crew members,” Jegede said.

The movie is expected to be in cinemas from December 9, 2022.