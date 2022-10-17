Anikulapo gets lifeline as Oscars grants Nigerian committee a week to present movie

The Oscars Academy has given the Nigerian Oscars selection committee a week to present a movie that will represent Nigeria. Taking to social media Kunle Afolayan , Nollywood filmmaker and actor shared the latest news which gives hope for his latest film Anikulapo to be considered for an Oscar nomination.

Afolayan tweeted “It’s just been confirmed that The academy “OSCARS” has given the Nigerian Oscars selection committee a week extension to revote and re-present a film to represent Nigeria by October 21st latest. God’s hand is in this one I believe! Anikulapo on my mind.”

In September the movie directed by Kunle Afolayan had been rejected by the Nigerian committee for the coming Oscars.

The rejection didn’t faze Afolayan who took to Twitter to celebrate the fact that the rest of the world considers the movie a masterpiece.

“I am so pleased and delighted that the whole world has decided to tag ANIKULAPO film “a masterpiece “ even though the Nigeria Oscar selection committee think it’s not worth submitting for the Oscars . Will keep doing my own thing,” he tweeted.

Netflix after two weeks of its release ranked the movie as the number one most hourly viewed non-English title.

In response, Afolayan tweeted, “Netflix officially confirmed that Anikulapo is now ranked No 1 globally. In non-English titles. Congratulations to us all and thank you guys for your support of referrals.”