Boomplay begins music, audio content integration on Ayoba app

Boomplay, Africa’s music streaming and download platform has entered into a strategic cross-platform partnership with Ayoba, involving the integration of music and audio content from Boomplay into the Ayoba app.

This will enable Ayoba users access to a wide range of music and audio content from Boomplay, including new music releases and specially curated playlists.

Most especially, MTN users would be given access to stream content for free without incurring data charges. Ayoba users can also opt for Boomplay Premium on the Ayoba platform, an ad-free subscription that makes available Boomplay’s catalogue of over 120 million songs to subscribers.

Boomplay and Ayoba officially announced the partnership via a short ceremony in Lagos, Nigeria, during a live music event in collaboration with Afrobeats artist, Teni, on Thursday, 7th December, 2023.

Representatives from both brands, select users of Boomplay and Ayoba as well as fans of Teni, who got invited through an online campaign, shared in the excitement upon the announcement as the music celebration ensued.

“We are delighted to announce the partnership with Boomplay and provide our users with an enhanced music experience. This partnership has also enabled us to increase the playlist offering and offer a broader choice of music. Our mission remains to provide the best hyper local content to our users across Africa and we truly believe this partnership will go a long way in achieving our goal,” Burak Akinci, CEO of Ayoba said.

Paul Azumah-Ayitey, communications and public relations manager for Africa at Boomplay said the goal is to make music more accessible in Africa.

“We are therefore thrilled to partner with Ayoba in this regard. This partnership will enable us to reach more music lovers across Africa and offer them a seamless streaming experience to enjoy and share content from our extensive content catalogue with other users,” he said.

The integration has already been rolled out across African countries, including Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana, Tanzania, Egypt and more. This landmark integration marks an important step in Ayoba’s mission to provide a world-class messaging and networking experience to MTN users across Africa.

Since the integration, Ayoba has experienced a 118 percent increase in Streams across Africa.

Boomplay has been at the forefront of Africa’s music streaming revolution. The company continues to broker strategic partnerships aimed at empowering Africa’s digital music ecosystem to realise its full potential having made significant investments towards the growth and development of the African music space since its inception.

Ayoba-Boomplay partnership offers both platforms an exciting opportunity to create synergies that can benefit their user communities and contribute to their further growth. Marketing and promotional activities relating to the partnership are expected to be rolled out in the coming days.

Boomplay currently has over 90 million monthly active users with a rich catalogue of over 120 million songs from around the world. The service is available globally on mobile through the Google Play Store for Android, App Store for iOS and on the web.

Since its launch in May 2019, Ayoba has reached millions of users, with a current active user base over 30 million monthly active users. It offers users free access to an ecosystem of digital and rich media services through channels, microapps and payment solutions, embedded within an African super-app.