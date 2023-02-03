Boomplay rolls out plans to mark excellence in African music at Grammy

Boomplay, one of the Africa’s most high-end music streaming and download platform, has rolled out plans targeted at celebrating excellence in African music at the 65th Grammy Awards, the world’s biggest global music night.

Currently, Africa has about eight nominations at this year’s award, meaning that at least, one African artiste is anticipated to bring home the coveted Grammy trophy, setting up Boomplay users across the continent for a fitting celebration on the platform.

The streaming company is providing its users with a free subscription to relish and discover music without any barriers and at no cost on Monday, 6th February 2023, upon announcement of any African artiste who wins any category at the award.

Tosin Sorinola, director of Artist & Media Relations at Boomplay, said the company has always been at the forefront of supporting African music and artistes.

“The free subscription initiative is another proof of our commitment to our mission to keep empowering the African music ecosystem to unlock its full potential,” she said.

She added that the platform is offering a free subscription to all its teeming users for the celebration of African excellence in music at the 2023 Grammy awards.

With the one-day free subscription, music lovers can access the Boomplay catalogue of over 95 million songs to stream ad-free content and download for offline play —a perfect opportunity for fans to support and celebrate their favourite artistes.

“We are very proud of the great strides African acts are making, putting African music on the map globally, and this is our way of cheering them on and showing our support,” Sorinla added.

African music was duly represented when the Recording Academy released its list of nominees for the 65th Grammy Awards.

Burna Boy, a Nigerian megastar, and Angelique Kidjo, Beninese legend are nominated in the Best Global Music Album category while Ghana’s Rocky Dawuni, Uganda’s Eddy Kenzo, South Africa’s Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nombeco Zikode and Burna Boy were nominated for the Best Global Performance.

Outside the global music categories, Nigeria’s Tems was nominated in the Best Melodic Rap Performance and Best Rap Song categories for her collaboration with Drake and Future on the charts-topping ‘Wait for You’ song while Angelique Kidjo was also nominated in the Best Song Written for Visual Media category for her Woman King Song, ‘Keep Rising’.

Noted for its easy-to-use features and high-quality audio streaming, Boomplay offers an extensive library of songs and podcasts, specially curated playlists from various genres and artistes.

The platform allows its users to create playlists, discover new music through personalised recommendations, and listen to songs offline. It also offers ad-free and offline playback of downloaded songs via affordable daily, weekly, and monthly subscriptions and data bundle packages following its strategic partnerships with related telecommunication companies.