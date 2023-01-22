32 years on stage: Seun Kuti redefines afrobeat music in Nigeria

Born on January 11, 1983, in Lagos State, into the family of the Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti being the youngest child at the age of five, Seun Kuti developed a passion for music, and by the time he was nine years old, he had begun performing with his father’s band, Egypt 80.

At the age of nine, Seun expressed a wish to sing to his father. A short while later Seun started performing with his father and the band, until his father’s death in 1997.

At 14 years old, he assumed the role as leader of the Egypt 80. Ever since then, he has followed the political and social ethos of his father.

Along the way, he began to add his own twist to the music, digging deep into various African traditions to reflect the continent’s struggles and cultures.

Seun has since continued to redefine Afrobeat music in Nigeria; a style of music that combines funk, jazz, R&B, soul — a fusion that becomes powerful enough to create a political movement and inflames a nation’s authoritarian leadership.

It is therefore in honour of this icon and musician that Nigerians on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, gathered to celebrate his milestone achievements.

Seun Kuti’s birthday anniversary was celebrated in style with friends, family, and colleagues in an elaborate exclusive soiree at the Fela Shrine, Ikeja Lagos.

The event was also aimed at celebrating his 32nd year on stage since he began performing at the tender age of eight. The event was themed, so guests “came dressed regally as the gods and goddesses that they are.”

Guests were treated to Afrobeat sounds and astonishing performances, spectacular bottle services, and the best selection of champagnes, spirits, and cognac.

Dignitaries and Friends from many spheres of life attended the event to honour the afrobeat legend. These include Nigerian celebrities such as: Kelechi Amadi-Obi, creative photographer, Praiz, Vector, Timi Dakolo-Singer and songwriter, Debola Williams, Moet Abebe, just to mention a few.

While still in school, Seun had to choose between a career in music and one in American Football for which he has an outstanding talent. The group issued an album titled Many Things in 2008. Seun Kuti & Egypt 80’s debut album was made available under that label.

Seun Kuti received an honorable invitation to the Industry Nite in 2014 when he made his debut live performance. On Jidenna‘s second album, 85 to Africa, released in 2019, Kuti made an appearance as a featured guest. In June, Kuti was interviewed about pan-Africanism, his own country, and music for the Polaris series in the Visual Collaborative internet catalog.