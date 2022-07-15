Akwaaba African Travel Market to honour African women in hospitality, hoteliers

As part of the highlights of this year’s edition of Akwaaba African Travel Market, the organisers will be honouring African women who have distinguished themselves in the hospitality industry.

Speaking ahead of the event, which is the biggest travel and tourism expo in West Africa, Ikechi Uko, CEO, Akwaaba Travel Market Limited, the organisers of the expo, noted that the women would be among the Africa Travel 100 Women Awardees, a recognition award across; tourism/tourism leadership, travels & tours, hospitality/hoteliers, aviation, and conservation/advocacy.

Nominees in the hospitality/hoteliers award include; Meryanne Loum-Martin, a hotelier from Morocco, Grace Acheampong, manager, Sheraton Hotel, Abuja, Susan Muhwezi, chairlady, Uganda Hotel Owner’s Association, Sarah Kirenga, CEO, Rwanda Hospitality Association, Rita Opiah, general manager, Park Inn by Radisson, Lagos, Tekor Quaye, general manager, Alisa Hotels, Tema, Ghana, among others.

The event is billed to hold at the Convention Centre of Eko Hotels & Suites, Lagos, from October 31- November 1, 2022.

This year, the Akwaaba African Travel Market is in its 18th year and it has grown over the years into the most important platform for marketing travel and tourism in West Africa and among the top 5 events in Africa drawing attendance from over 20 countries.

Read also: Ojude Oba Festival 2022: FCMB Promotes Tourism, Congratulates Awujale, Sons and Daughters of Ijebuland

Over 3000 visitors are expected at this year’s event from across Africa.

There will be a B2B session on Africa Women Conference and 5th Africa Tourism & Travel Conference with the theme: Payment platforms and Travel Business in Africa on October 31, 2022 along with a panel discussion with experts from both receiving countries and departing destinations.

It has hosted Olusegun Obasanjo, former Nigerian president; Dawda Jawara, former president of The Gambia; Emeka Anyaoku, former secretary general of Commonwealth; Alex Ekwueme, former vice president of Nigeria; Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Senator Remi Tinubu, many ministers of tourism from different African countries and some state governors. Many ambassadors and high commissioners attend regularly.

This Year’s event will also host the 5th edition of the African Travel and Tourism Conference and the 2nd edition of Africa Travel 100 Women Awards. This platform will bring together for the second-time Women Travel Professionals from all over Africa just as it did in 2017.

In 2017 it hosted the Top 100 Travel and Tourism Women in Africa and this brought together for the first-time Women Travel Professionals from all over Africa with over 250 people in attendance. In 2018 it hosted the Top 100 Tour Operators in Africa and hosted the African Diaspora Global Awards in 2019. The 2022 Edition will bring back the Top 100 of the leading operators, the hotel managers, the ministers and leading female airline pilots, and travel media in Africa.

Meanwhile, the organisers have announced a partnership with Turkish firm Turquaz Health Tourism as their official exclusive partner in Turkiye (Turkey) for this year’s event.

Turquaz Health Tourism is expected to bring in several Hospital Groups from Turkey to the event as Turkiye is fast becoming the most popular destination for Medical Tourism with its top grade facilities and care system.

The Turkish hospitals and professionals will be joining hospitals from UAE, India and other Asian countries at the first major medical tourism event in Nigeria at the 18th Akwaaba.