Burna Boy debuts as Nollywood producer with ‘Three Cold Dishes’

Nigerian Afrobeat superstar Burna Boy is making his Nollywood debut as executive producer of the upcoming thriller ‘Three Cold Dishes.’ The film, directed by Asurf Oluseyi, tackles the serious issue of sex trafficking.

‘Three Cold Dishes’ follows three teenagers who are sold into sex trade, and reunite after 13 years to exact revenge.

Read also: Nigerians are being wicked to each other with daily increase in prices Afrobeat star, Yemi Alade, laments

Burna Boy’s production company Spaceship Films, co-founded with Bose Ogulu, will serve as executive producer. The film is produced by Ifind, Alma Prods., Asurf Films, and Martian Network, with Black Mic Mac co-producing.

This move into film coincides with a new slate from Black Mic Mac, a production company launched in 2023 by industry veteran Pape Boye and Logical Pictures. Black Mic Mac focuses on African and Middle Eastern talent, developing a diverse range of films and television series. The company aims to become a major player in the African market, supporting both new and established artists.

Burna Boy joins a growing number of musicians entering Nollywood. Recently, Tiwa Savage starred in and executive produced her debut feature film, ‘Water and Garri,’ which premiered on Prime Video on May 10, 2024.

Read also: Spinall becomes first Afrobeats DJ to perform at Coachella Valley Music

The involvement of major musicians like Burna Boy and Tiwa Savage highlights the growing connection between Nigeria’s music and film industries, further strengthening the country’s cultural influence globally.