Spinall becomes first Afrobeats DJ to perform at Coachella Valley Music

Oluseye Desmond Sodamola, popularly known as Spinall, will become Nigerian first Afrobeat DJ to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Art Festival.

The festival will witness Spinall’s electrifying performances across two consecutive weekends, specifically on Saturday, April 13th and 20th.

This monumental announcement marks a significant milestone for DJs, producers, and artists hailing from Nigeria.

Following the announcement, DJ Spinall expressed his excitement, stating, “This is a monumental moment for Afrobeats.”

“As our distinctive genre continues to captivate global audiences, stages like Coachella provide a platform to celebrate our growth and inspire us further to showcase our art and culture to the world,” he added.

As Afrobeats takes centre stage at Coachella, DJ Spinall is set to command the Sahara Tent, a stage designed to push the boundaries of high-energy music and explore the intersection of technology and art, promising fans an unparalleled experience.

The revelation comes on the heels of Nigeria’s remarkable contributions to the global music scene, with Spinall playing a pivotal role in elevating Afrobeats on the international platform.

Spinall’s trailblazing journey continues, having achieved recognition as the first Nigerian and Afrobeats DJ featured in the esteemed British electronic dance and clubbing magazine Mixmag’s list of the top 25 DJs who defined the year 2023.

Also, he holds the distinction of being the first Nigerian to captivate the audience at the illustrious Glastonbury Festival in the UK, following in the footsteps of Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, who paved the way for other Nigerian artists like Wizkid and Burna Boy.

In anticipation of Spinall’s Coachella performances, fans are invited to share their preferences for Afrobeats songs they’d like to hear on the grand stage on social media via @spinall.