9mobile boosts customers’ entertainment offerings with 9TV

As part of efforts to provide Nigerians with quality and stress-relieving entertainment, 9mobile, a customer-friendly telecommunications company, has launched 9TV, its innovative online entertainment platform.

9TV is a one-stop entertainment hub where 9mobile subscribers on prepaid and hybrid subscriptions can watch their favourite movies, TV shows, children’s entertainment, and live events on the go.

Accessible on Android, and web platforms (www.9tv.com.ng), 9TV offers free to air local and international channels, video-on-demand, reality shows, and live events streaming, all at affordable rates and on a variety of smart devices.

Unveiling the app on Wednesday, July 20, 2021 at its headquarters in Lagos, 9mobile explained that 9TV is a unique platform to give its subscribers refreshing content on various smart devices and help them keep abreast of happenings on smartphones and tablets.

“We are happy to be introducing this new entertainment platform for the delight of our subscribers. 9TV will offer unlimited relaxation with quality entertainment content at prices that they can afford,” Kenechukwu Okonkwo, director of product innovation and business development, 9mobile, said.

On the various 9TV offerings, Okonkwo said movies would be available in categories including new releases, most-watched, blockbusters, children, and other genres. 9TV, he further explained, would be subscription-based, with subscribers getting exceptional value for their money.

Subscriptions for 9TV range from N50 to N2,500 depending on subscriber’s choice.

Commenting on some of the other unique features of 9TV, Okonkwo said that apart from having all the major features and services a media and entertainment app should have, it allows users to watch whatever they want/like at their convenience.

9TV’s ‘Timeshift’ feature on Live TV allows users to watch their favourite programmes with pause, rewind, and forward functionalities. Also, the ‘Catch-Up’ feature will enable users to watch programmes after they have been broadcast, or users who have missed a live broadcast will be able to view it on demand.

9TV allows users to watch & also download their favourite movies, which they will be able to watch later under ‘my downloads’ feature on the app. The downloaded movies will be available to users to view whenever they want, even with ‘No Network Coverage’ or when the device is on ‘Airplane Mode’.

Another unique offering on 9TV is Liv.9ja; an on-demand live entertainment streaming section that allows users to watch live concerts, interviews, parties, and similar events.

Since entering the Nigerian market, 9mobile has consistently affirmed its commitment to customers with quality and affordable products and service offerings. The telco continues to transform lives with its consistent innovation, rolling out solutions that enable Nigerians to realize their full potential.