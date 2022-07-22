BBNaija: Past sponsors count gains as Season 7 begins tomorrow

Since 2006, when the first season of Big Brother Nigeria was held, corporate sponsors have been scrambling for a piece of the show.

From headline sponsors such as Payporte; Nigeria’s eCommerce company, Bet9ja, Pocket by PiggyVest, formerly Abeg to other categories, the show, tagged BBNaija, the biggest reality TV show in the country, is a worthwhile investment.

Last year, the show cost N4 billion, which was half a billion more than it did for the previous season, according to Multichoice Nigeria, the organisers.

The huge cost of running the show goes into expenses such as diesel for generators, feeding the housemates, buying props for any games they will have, paying staff members that work behind the scenes, among others.

However, the sponsors are not bothered as they see it as a good investment, which over the years has proven very profitable and even seeing more on the queue for the sponsorship.

While Payporte kept smiling to the bank for the two seasons it sponsored the reality show, others have also gained sponsors across different categories.

In 2020, amid Covid-19 pandemic, Flutterwave sponsored BBNaija season 5. After sponsoring the show, the company reported an increase in monthly transactions from 107 million to 140 million. Yewande Akomolafe-Kalu, head of branding and storytelling, Flutterwave, noted that this also prompted their decision to support the show again this year. They and other sponsors believe that their partnerships with the reality show will be mutually beneficial.

When Abeg first sponsored BBNaija during its sixth edition in 2021, it reportedly grew its users from 20,000 to over 1.8 million, amid a 7000 percent increase due to the sponsorship. The huge return on investment was the rationale for the sponsorship of the Season 7 of the reality TV show this year, according to Joshua Chibueze, chief marketing officer, (Pocket) Piggyvest.

Also, the sponsorship this year, he revealed, is also essential in the light of Abeg’s rebranding as Pocket and the new features added to the platform.

Meanwhile, the seventh season of Big Brother Naija will have a double launch this weekend on Saturday, July 23, and Sunday, July 24, 2022 at 7 pm on Africa Magic Showcase, Urban and Family. The show will also air on the 24/7 Big Brother Naija channel on DStv 198 and GOtv channel 29, as well as on Showmax.

Fans of the show will love this season because several pre-COVID elements are returning to the game, such as the Ninjas and live studio audience. BBNaija lovers can also expect a line-up of more engaging tasks, unpredictable twists and Big Brother’s wit.

Africa’s biggest reality show organised by MultiChoice Nigeria will begin with the two-part launch weekend before plunging into 72 days of what promises to be dramatic, insightful and downright entertaining content. Viewers should expect to experience talented youngsters, bellyaching laughs, emotional moments and candid advice from Ebuka throughout the season.

The headline sponsor of Big Brother Naija season 7 is Pocket by PiggyVest (formerly Abeg), and the associate sponsor is Flutterwave. Viewers can also watch the show via the DStv app on multiple devices at no additional cost. The app is available for download on iOS and Android devices.

Big Brother Naija season 7 will also be available on the African streaming platform, Showmax across Sub-Saharan Africa, the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. DStv Premium customers can enjoy access to Showmax at no extra cost as part of their DStv subscription. DStv Compact Plus and Compact customers can access Showmax for only half the price.