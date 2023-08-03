600 young Nigerian artists compete at 2023 LIMCAF

No fewer than 600 young talented Nigerian artists are competing in the 2023 Life in my City Arts Festival (LIMCAF) which recognises and empowers artistes from across Africa.

LIMCAF is working in collaboration with the MTN and Ford Foundation to host one of the biggest youth art event featuring visual art competitions, festival lectures among others, all aimed at empowering young artists. The theme of the 2023 edition is “fix it”.

Ayo Adewunmi, LIMCAF Art director informed that the 2023 edition saw the largest entry ever, with up to 600 art works submitted by young Nigerian artists.

Speaking at the Abuja exhibition which featured 53 artists, he disclosed that the overall winner of the competition will go home with N1 million while the six regional winners get N500,000 each.

He explained that the theme “Fix it” suggests that the world is passing through unprecedented challenges and all should all arise to it by acting well in our parts. Humanity appears to be at a critical stage of launching into the future, it calls for a holistic response for all to -“Fix it”

On the competition, the Art director said the selection process for LIMCAF 2023 is in three stages: “Stage I is the online selection by the National jury of works that are suitable for Regional Exhibitions. Stage 2 is a physical exhibition of selected entries at the Regions. At this stage, the Local Jury will sight the physical works and select the best artworks that will be part of the top 100 for the Grand Finale Exhibition in Enugu.

“Stage three is the Grand Finale exhibition of the Top 100 Artworks in Enugu. At this stage the National Jury will assemble in Enugu to review, rank the Top 100 Artworks as well as decide the various Awards”.

Adewummi also informed that he Grand Finale Exhibition will hold between 21st -28th October 2023.

According to him, LIMCAF has for over 15 years created and sustained a platform that has empowered more than. 1500 young artists, promoted art pan-Nigeria through the annual competition that offers young people an avenue to showcase and commercialize their productions, and interact with the larger art community.

Reginald Okeya, director, MTN foundation assured that MTN will continue to support young people in performing and visual arts with the aim of identity and nurturing talents.

He noted that since 2018, MTN have been collaborating with LIMCAF to celebrate artistes and recognising innovation, while pointing out that youths remain the future of Nigeria.

“It is delightful to see numerous artworks form talented young individuals as they thrive to capture the theme. I congratulate all artistes, your creativity, dedication and passion are evident in each artwork in display today . You have explored creativity in your body of works.

Ayogu Eze, a former senator of Nigeria who is the special guest at the event, said the competition is one of the little things like that can engineer monumental changes in Nigeria . He, therefore urged well meaning Nigerians to support the young talents as part of efforts to reduce youths involvement in criminality and other social vices.

“Let’s keep supporting them so that we can win our young ones away form drugs and criminality and direct their energies to positivity and creativity.

“It is difficult to get attention of young people these days, and I commend the artists. It is really a great achievement on your part to sit down and do what you’re doing. This piece of work will leave from generation to generation”, he said.