Lola Aworanti-Ekugo, Member, Board of Advisors, AI in Nigeria & Board member, Trademark Africa

Lola Aworanti-Ekugo is a seasoned digital and innovation expert with over 18 years of global industry experience. She has a proven track record in her industry and is recognised globally and locally for steering organisations towards an innovative and sustainable future through her proficiency in digital strategy, identifying new digital product/service opportunities, and her commitment to driving transformative change in the financial services sector and a diverse range of industries. She has held key roles across Europe and Africa, including Chief Digital Officer, FBNQuest and similar positions at Commerzbank, BNP Paribas, Union Bank Nigeria, and First Bank Nigeria spearheading the Digital Innovation Labs.

In Nigeria, Lola has played a major role in the digital readiness and transformation of two of Nigeria’s oldest and foremost financial institutions to ‘Digitally-Led’ retail banks. She spearheaded the Digital Innovation Labs initiative at FirstBank Nigeria. She is currently the Chief Digital Officer at FBNQuest, an arm of FBN Holdings Plc., one of the largest financial services organisations in Africa.

Lola holds a BSc in Business Information systems with First Class Honours from Middlesex University, London with a scholarship for outstanding academic achievement and an MBA from Imperial College Business School, London. She has received various recognitions, including special recognitions such as, Emerging Alumni Leader Award – Imperial College London in 2024, 2023 Power Woman 100, Women in ICT Award of the Year Award at the Women Tech Network Global Awards 2022, Top 30 women in Fintech by Fintech Africa in 2019, 60 African female fintech experts who are helping to build a professional identity for women in fintech by African Shapers in 2021 and Top 40 CEOs under 40 in Africa by Young Entrepreneurs Summit in 2022.

Lola is the author of the acclaimed fiction novel titled ‘Lagos to London’. She serves on various boards including Trademark Africa (TMA) an Aid-for-Trade organisation with presence in fourteen countries, headquartered in Kenya, focused on advancing innovative solutions to advance seamless trade in Africa to create a sustainable infra-African market. She is an external member of HealthCap Africa’s investment committee and a Board advisor at AI in Nigeria.

Lola serves as a mentor at GLU – Imperial College Enterprise Labs, she is passionate about diversity and inclusion and serves as a mentor for women at Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ) and She Leads Africa. She is the Vice Captain/Lady Squash Captain at Ikoyi Club Lagos Nigeria.