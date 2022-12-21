Brokerage fraternity excited as Olutusin becomes chairman, NCRIB Lagos Area Committee

Ademola Olutusin, managing director/CEO, Denos Insurance Brokers Limited has been elected the new chairman of the Lagos Area Committee of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB).

He takes over from Olurotimi Olukorede, who served in that capacity in the past two years.

Rotimi Edu, president of the NCRIB speaking at the investiture of Ademola Olutusin appreciated all successive leaders of the Committee.

He said they have all been quite dogged and purposeful in raising the bar of practice of members in this jurisdiction, for which he is quite grateful.

“Of particular note is the outgoing chairman, Olurotimi Olukorede, who is a thorough bred and noble minded practitioner. I will continue to appreciate his support and contributions to various Committees of the National body where he served and his quality inputs into deliberations on the Governing Board where he represented the LAC.”

Edu said there is no doubt that the shoes that he would be metaphorically leaving behind would not be too big for Olutusin, who himself had been a member of the leadership of the Area Committee before now and known as a diligent, committed and foresighted professional with impeccable record of professional service.

“You have assisted us greatly to achieve the ‘Brokers-Centric’ focus of our Council, bearing in mind that a huge number of the Council’s membership are your members. With all sense of modesty, we have been able to raise the bar of our practice and give more hope to members about the brightness and hope in the horizon for all Insurance Brokers in Nigeria.”

Ademola Olutusin started his academic life at Lagos City Council Primary School, Fadeyi (Now Lagos Mainland Primary School) and Oriwu College, Ikorodu. He attended Ambrose Ali University where he bagged a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration. He has a Masters Degree in Human Resources Management from Lagos State University. He bagged Diploma in Insurance in West African Insurance Institute (WAII).

He is an Associate Member of Chartered Insurance Institute (ACIIN), Nigeria, and also an Associate of Risk Manager Society of Nigeria (RIMSON) and a Fellow of Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (FCIB).

A seasoned Insurance Professional with more than Thirty years cognate experience in Insurance World, Olutusin started his Insurance Career in 1990 at Nigeria Reinsurance Corporation as a Senior Officer. His passions to unleash fresh ground bring about the establishment of an outstanding Insurance Brokerage firm.

Ademola Olutusin is the Managing Director/CEO and of course the founder of Denos Insurance Brokers Limited.

Ademola is a quintessential Professional in the development and deployment of insurance tools in solving financial challenges.

Ademola Olutusin is a Rotarian who has served Rotary as Sergeant-At-Arm, Vice President and President of Rotary Club of Gbagada South under District 9110 and two times Chairman Polio Plus Committee Rotary District 9110. He has also served in the following areas:

He is also Part-Time Lecturer of Insurance Department from 2008 – 2015 at the Lagos State Polytechnic Ikorodu

Before his assumption as the chairman of the NCRIB (Lagos Area Committee, he had served as Internal Auditor; Financial Secretary; and Vice Chairman.

He has attended and facilitated several courses and training within and outside the industry. Sociable and widely travelled leader, and he is married and blessed with children.