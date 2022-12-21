Staco Insurance seeks patronage, promises to clear outstanding claims

Staco Insurance Plc has pleaded for more time from its policyholders who have outstanding claims, while also seeking for continued patronage to fasten stability of the company.

Speaking at the Awareness Five Walk of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers(NCRIB), Abuja Area Committee to sell Insurance on the roads of Abuja, as well as the End of Year Pool party, both sponsored by Staco Insurance, the company stated that it has come back stronger after its earlier operating challenges, promising to offset all outstanding claims.

Wale Banmore, managing director/CEO, said “we all believe the outstanding issues, especially the Claims and other obligations were not incurred in a day or a year, therefore we seek your assistance by giving us time to settle this obligations within a short time but support us to recover with good businesses.

He noted that insurance brokers play an important role in insurance value chain, stating, “we can’t stand here to enumerate the importance of insurance brokers in our Industry, but to only appeal to you all to listen to us, give us a little time, whilst we continue to aggressively settle all legacy obligations but at the same time, support us with businesses for us to grow as we lived up to your expectations.”

Banmore disclosed that the insurer is back to business of General Insurance risks, saying “we are back to be there for our customers and we are back to be a profitable business entity hanged on utmost corporate Governance and Compliance with ethics of the business.”

He appreciated NCRIB, Abuja chapter, for the privilege given to the company to sponsor its two events, promising that, Staco Insurance will not disappoint its shareholders, customers and relevant stakeholders in its bid to consistently build a brand that will become the choice of every household.