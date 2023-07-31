Oyo to review public health law

The Oyo State government is to review its public health law to meet current realities and solve health challenges in the state.

To this end, the government has inaugurated a 20-man committee that will do the review

The committee, drawn from relevant ministries, agencies, law enforcement agencies, health institutions, and civil society organisations among others, is expected to converge next week for the task ahead.

Olusoji Adeyanju, the permanent secretary, Ministry of Health, in a chat with journalists, after the inauguration, said the move was based on the need to continually preserve and promote community health.

The Oyo State public health law has not been reviewed since 1978.

Adeyanju, a medical doctor, explained that the law after review will play a significant role in curtailing the outbreak of emerging and re-emerging diseases. He noted that the job before the committee required collective efforts, urging them to come up with workable and applicable laws that will stand the test of time.

Adeyanju said: “The task ahead of the committee is to ensure the law shows the current reality on the ground in the health sector and public health issues that are of public health importance”.

“The people of Oyo State will benefit from it and their health will be sustained and promoted, I believe the committee will do justice to that”, he said.

Also speaking, Evelyn Akintunde, permanent secretary, Ministry of Justice and solicitor-general of Oyo State, said that the document, which is to be reviewed in accordance with the extant laws of the state, will help improve the health status and well-being of residents of the state.

While stressing the importance of the review, Akintunde explained that the Oyo State Government identified several gaps in the law and set up a committee that will come up with a draft containing proposals.

She added that the review of the state’s public health law was long overdue, as the law has not been reviewed since 1978, adding that the committee will ensure the draft conforms to national health practices and addresses public health challenges.

“We commend the Ministry of Health and other relevant MDAs who would join in this review, and we will ensure the draft conforms to national practices that will address public health challenges”, she said.

Adebola Hamzat, Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, represented by Patrick Okafor, lauded the move, saying having workable laws in place will make enforcement easier.

Hamzat pledged the support of the police during the process of reviewing the law and after its enactment.