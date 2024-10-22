Nigeria seeks innovative companies in healthcare

The federal government is seeking innovative companies to transform the healthcare landscape in Nigeria.

The Healthcare Federation of Nigeria (HFN) and the Presidential Initiative for Unlocking the Healthcare Value Chain (PVAC) hosted a pitch showcase on Monday, featuring presentations from 14 innovative healthcare companies.

The pitch showcase aimed to attract investors and government interest in companies developing innovative solutions to Nigeria’s critical healthcare challenges, poising them for funding and support from PVAC to develop further and scale their solutions.

The companies had the opportunity to present their ideas and solutions to a panel including Abdu Mukhtar, national coordinator, PVAC; Akin Abayomi, commissioner of Health, Lagos State; Okechukwu Enelamah, former minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment; and Ajibola Olomola, head, Deal Advisory at KPMG West Africa and others.

PVAC seeks to increase the manufacturing of essential medical products in Nigeria, such as pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and diagnostics.

Abdu Mukhtar said the federal government’s resolve to foster an enabling environment for healthcare innovation is backed by action.

He highlighted the importance of providing healthcare entrepreneurs with the resources and opportunities needed to grow their businesses and scale their innovative solutions.

He emphasized the potential of homegrown solutions to address healthcare challenges and the positive impact of prioritising local businesses on both economic growth and the overall health of the healthcare system.

“This initiative is a part of our vision to unlock Nigeria’s healthcare potential by empowering local companies to lead in innovation. Through collaborations like this, we are enabling the private sector to thrive and contribute to the country’s healthcare development,” Mukhtar said.

Pamela Ajayi, HFN President, said the move is part of the group’s commitment to empower its members and foster healthcare innovation.

“The event is part of HFN’s broader efforts to create pathways for private sector healthcare companies to gain visibility, access funding, and drive transformative change within the healthcare sector,” Ajayi said.

“We are proud to partner with PVAC to offer this platform, and we look forward to seeing the impact these innovations will have on Nigeria’s healthcare system.”

Ajayi also disclosed that the group plans to organise more pitch events, virtual sessions, and collaborative opportunities in the coming months.

Akin Abayomi commended HFN and PVAC for their efforts in creating this platform and underscored the significance of such initiatives in addressing the issue of brain drain.

He believes platforms such as this curb brain drain by offering opportunities for growth, innovation, and investment in the local healthcare sector.

“Initiatives like this are vital in not only driving innovation but also inspiring Nigerian professionals in the diaspora to return and contribute to healthcare development. By showcasing the incredible talent and innovation within the country, we are proving that Nigeria is fertile ground for impactful healthcare solutions,” Abayomi said.

Okechukwu Enelamah, who was one of the distinguished judges, commended the initiative saying it exemplifies the power of partnerships in healthcare.

The companies showcased ideas covering medical technology, diagnostics, telemedicine, and healthcare delivery systems. They received feedback to refine and implement their innovations.

HFN is an umbrella body for private-sector stakeholders dedicated to improving healthcare delivery in Nigeria.

Share