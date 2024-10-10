Pate seeks private-sector efforts to develop Nigeria’s healthcare

Ali Pate, coordinating minister of health and social welfare

Muhammad Ali Pate, minister of health and social welfare has called for collaborative efforts between government and private stakeholders to drive innovation, reduce costs, and enhance healthcare service delivery in Nigeria.

During a policy dialogue with the Healthcare Federation of Nigeria (HFN) in Abuja, the minister said such partnership is key to achieving universal health coverage.

He identified the lack of infrastructure, limited access to essential services and shortage of healthcare professionals as some of the critical issues confronting healthcare access.

“Public-private partnerships are a no-brainer to achieve the health sector we desire,” he said at the forum themed “Private Sector Support for Sector-Wide Approach in Healthcare”.

The forum explored ways to forge sustainable health reforms through public-private partnerships (PPPs).

Tunji Alausa, minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, outlining a multi-pronged strategy to revamp the healthcare system, said the administration will deploy data management and digitization of processes.

This is crucial for generating accurate and actionable data to develop a standardized Patient Management Record (PMR) system, which will streamline data collection and improve service delivery nationwide, he said

“In the 21st century, we must ensure our data is accurate and actionable,” he remarked, stressing that integrating technology and healthcare is vital to Nigeria’s economic growth.

The dialogue gathered healthcare policymakers, commissioners, legislators, and top private sector leaders.

Ricardo Leite, president of the UNITE Parliamentarians Network for Global Health and CEO of HealthAI, who delivered a keynote address on the future of healthcare, called for a paradigm shift toward preventive care.

He further highlighted the transformative potential of artificial intelligence in improving health outcomes.

In her welcome address, Pamela Ajayi, president of HFN, emphasized the crucial role of the private sector in driving healthcare reform.

She noted that the dialogue provided a platform for direct engagement between the private sector and policymakers, focusing on advancing digital innovations, strengthening governance systems, and developing funding strategies to accelerate the implementation of the National Health Act.

“Collaboration between all stakeholders is essential for building a cohesive and effective healthcare system,” Ajayi said. “The sector-wide approach (SWAp) is urgently needed to bring together government, donors, NGOs, and private sector stakeholders under a unified framework to ensure development efforts are coordinated and aligned with national priorities.”

Ajayi stressed the urgency of achieving UHC, with the private sector playing a pivotal role in the effective implementation of the SWAp initiative. Ilona Kickbusch, a renowned international public health leader, widely recognised for her work in global health governance, emphasised the need for a comprehensive approach to digital transformation. She underscored the importance of investing in digital health literacy for young Nigerians, noting that over half of the population is under 19.

She commended HFN for its youth empowerment programs and encouraged HFN to keep involving young people in shaping Nigeria’s digital health system.

Nigeria’s healthcare system faces numerous challenges, including inadequate funding, a shortage of healthcare professionals, poor infrastructure, and high out-of-pocket costs.

The government’s allocation to healthcare is often insufficient, leading to underfunded facilities, equipment shortages, and limited access to essential services.

There is a significant lack of doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers, particularly in rural areas, which contributes to poor patient outcomes.

Many healthcare facilities lack basic amenities like electricity, water, and adequate sanitation, making it difficult to provide quality care.

Most Nigerians pay for healthcare out-of-pocket, which can be a financial burden for many families, especially those living in poverty.

Nigeria is grappling with high rates of infectious diseases, such as malaria, HIV/AIDS, and tuberculosis, as well as increasing non-communicable diseases like heart disease and diabetes.

Despite these challenges, various stakeholders have been working to improve Nigeria’s healthcare system.

The government has implemented several programs to address healthcare issues, such as the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), which provides health insurance coverage to a portion of the population.

Additionally, the government has invested in building new healthcare facilities and improving existing ones.

NGOs play a crucial role in providing healthcare services, especially in underserved areas. They often operate clinics, conduct health education campaigns, and distribute essential medicines.

Private healthcare providers have emerged to offer alternative options to government-run facilities, although these services can be expensive for many Nigerians.

International organisations like the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) provide technical assistance, funding, and expertise to support Nigeria’s healthcare efforts.

While progress has been made, analysts say addressing the complex challenges facing Nigeria’s healthcare system requires a multi-faceted approach involving increased government funding, improved infrastructure, expanded access to healthcare services, and strengthened partnerships between government, NGOs, and the private sector.

