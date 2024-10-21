FG moves to tackle Dog ticks in Edo

…donates knapsack sprays, insecticides

As part of efforts to tackle ticks in dog kennels, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture in Edo has distributed knapsack sprays and insecticides to the Nigeria Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA) in Edo State.

Samuel Owoicho, the state coordinator of the Ministry made the donations to NVMA during a monthly meeting held in Benin said.

Owoicho opined that the donation was in line with the ministry’s mandate to control ticks among dog kennels, using Knapsack sprays and insecticides.

He, however, called for collaboration between the ministry and NVMA to ensure effective control of ticks and other animal diseases.

While noting the importance of controlling ticks, he emphasized their impact on animal health and the livestock industry as a whole.

The state coordinator of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to supporting the NVMA in their efforts to promote animal health and welfare.

He explained that the Ministry had been working closely with NVMA to implement various initiatives aimed at controlling animal diseases.

According to him, the ministry has also provided resources such as Android phones, human and animal antirabies vaccines, and capacity building of members in the state.

“The efforts were geared towards promoting animal health, welfare, and disease surveillance”, he said.

In his remarks, Daniel Asemota, the NVMA state chairman, who commended the Federal Government for the effort noted that it would go a long way to tackling ticks in dog kennels in the state.

