N4HK: Enhancing school-based nutrition education for healthier future in Nigerian children

In Nigeria, a child is considered to lack nutrients if he or she is experiencing malnutrition, which is a condition characterised by a deficiency, imbalance, or excess of nutrients in the body. These significant challenges can be obvious to undernutrition, micronutrient deficiencies and overnutrition (obesity and diet-related non-communicable diseases).

In the 2021 Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICs) report at least 17 million Nigerian children are undernourished; stunted or wasted, meaning they have low height for their age, low weight for height, and weak immune system, making them more prone to infections and diseases. Reports reveal that the “triple burden” of the prevalence of malnutrition is particularly high among children under five and pregnant women.

Malnutrition, both undernutrition and overnutrition (obesity), are prevalent concerns in many parts of Nigeria. Adequate nutrition helps combat malnutrition and its associated health risks. However, ensuring that children in Nigeria and across all states receive proper nutrition is crucial for their overall health and well-being. Good nutrition during childhood is essential for healthy growth, development, and the prevention of various health problems.

Bridging the healthier kids gap

The Nestlé for Healthier Kids program (N4HK) is one of the several initiatives being implemented to bring together all efforts to support parents and caregivers to raise healthier kids across Nigeria and inspire the children. A global initiative which is available in over 80 countries, “the programme aims to help 50 million children lead healthier lives by 2030.”

In Nigeria, N4HK as a school-based nutrition education program teaches children in public primary schools about healthy nutrition, healthy hydration, hygiene, maintaining active physical lifestyles, and care for the environment,”’ said Victoria Uwadoka, Nestlé Nigeria’s corporate communications and public affairs manager. N4HK leverages helping the children imbibe the in-class lessons, practical cooking and physical activity sessions are included in the curriculum. An annual quiz competition also helps improve knowledge recall and practice.

According to Nestlé Nigeria’s corporate communications and public affairs manager, the objective of N4HK is to lay a foundation to help children make informed nutrition and lifestyle choices for a healthier future. This is one of the ways Nestle lives its purpose of enhancing the quality of life for everyone today and for future generations.

School engagement and nutrition education

To improve nutrition and educational campaigns, there is a need to raise awareness about the importance of proper nutrition and its long-term benefits for children and about healthy lifestyle choices that set them up for the rest of their lives.

This school-based nutrition education program engagement is addressing needs in the primary education space, Nestlé is contributing to positive actions to meet these needs in two ways: micronutrient fortification of food and beverages, and nutrition and lifestyle education in primary schools through Nestlé for Healthier Kids (N4HK).

Jokotade Agbatiogun, director, social mobilisation, Ogun State Universal Basic Education Board, said that the school children are thought how to keep the environment clean, participate in competitions and sporting activities and sustainability, programme thereby teaching the children about recycling and how waste can be turned to wealth “because we know nutritional education is important to ensure that children get the nutrition they need for healthier lives and able to make better nutrition decisions.”

“N4HK programme is also a beneficiary to Nestlé’s site in communities, children and we can see the impact on the children,” she said.

For improvement in nutritional awareness, according to Doyin Odubanjo, a public health expert, Nigeria also faces challenges related to micronutrient deficiencies, such as iron, vitamin A, iodine, and zinc. These deficiencies can lead to various health problems, including anaemia, impaired cognitive development, and compromised immune function.

“Implementing and enforcing policies that support nutrition, such as fortification of food items with essential micronutrients are potential measures to be taken to ensure that children get the nutrition.

“Also, supporting research on nutrition-related issues and regularly monitoring the nutritional status of children to identify gaps and measure progress is also necessary. Prioritising the nutritional needs of children across all states in Nigeria can pave the way for healthier and more prosperous generations in the future,” he said.

N4HK school selection

The programme re-launched in Nigeria in May 2018 on the wings of the launch of the global flagship program. The school-to-school data-capturing exercise was carried out by N4HK directly reaching primary 5 pupils in the 30 beneficiary schools, 20 of them in Ogun State and 10 in the FCT.

Annually, 8,000 children participate in the nutrition education program which equips them with the knowledge to make better nutrition choices from an early age for a healthier future. Since N4HK was re-launched in 2018, 32,000 students have participated in the program and have received learning materials.

The programme partners are Nutrition Society of Nigeria, Federal Ministry of Health, Federal Ministry of Education, Ogun State Universal Basic Education Board, FCT Universal Basic Education Board and Representatives of the Nestle Academia.

Beyond the positive behavioural change in children and teachers, according to KANTAR impact assessment reports, the program has also been of benefit to the schools: Classroom blocks have been renovated in five schools; water and sanitation facilities provided in nine schools.

Also, Nestlé’s Nigeria had trained children on sustainability, with over 750 children beneficiaries of the N4HK program in six primary schools in Ogun State and the Federal Capital Territory. They have had three seasons; Nestlé Sustainability Training for Kids is implemented in collaboration with the International Climate Change Development Initiative (ICCDI).

However, the key objective is to enable children to imbibe a sustainability mindset from an early age, thereby equipping them to become better stewards of the planet. The participating children are furnished with information on waste management, introduced to the conversion of waste to useful items, and encouraged to adopt positive behavioural changes to enhance environmental sustainability.

Victoria Uwadoka credited the program’s success so far to the strategic school engagement process. N4HK, is delivered in the following ways, following the curriculum developed by the Nutrition Society of Nigeria, Technical Partners of the program: in-class lessons by teachers’ Practical food demonstrations and Practical physical exercises.

Acknowledging the lessons learned from the challenges encountered and building on the learnings and success of the pilot program, Nestlé provides learning materials including school bags, stationery, manuals, magnetic boards and water bottles to encourage them to drink water as the preferred source of hydration.

The children also have the opportunity to participate in factory tours and the annual nutrition quiz competition designed to build on the in-class lessons.

Nestlé Nigeria is also working with the Ogun State and FCT Educational Boards to provide water and sanitation facilities in the beneficiary schools to help the children practice lessons from hygiene education.

Scaling up the N4HK programme

According to Victoria Uwadoka, through N4HK, we are creating shared value in a consistent manner “Annually we train teachers and instructors to share latest information and data available to ensure that the programme remains relevant in an evolving world – The educators’ and learners’ manuals are revised as the latest information and new data become available to keep the programme relevant.”

To identify these, new sets of children are reached annually and we ensure consistent supervision and audit of the programme to maintain delivery quality. We renovate the program year on year adding new activities and initiatives to improve the learning outcomes. Examples include: Engagement of parents through the Parents Teachers Associations (PTA) – we share nutrition information and give them leave behinds as a reminder

“Introduction of sustainability training in 2021 to encourage the children to take better care of their environment as it is connected to their wellbeing

In line with Goal 17 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), we collaborate with relevant stakeholders, mobilising our resources to sustain nutrition intervention in primary schools.

The N4HK programme in Nigeria has plans to expand across other states in the country. This demonstrates the programme’s engagement to ensure that more school children benefit, particularly as it aligns with helping 50 million children lead healthier lives by 2030.